Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Troy Trojans head coach Chip Lindsey directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Troy Trojans (3-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 7.5-point favorites when they visit the Texas State Bobcats (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) in conference action on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The over/under is set at 48 points for the outing.

Odds for Troy vs. Texas State

Favorite Spread Total Troy -7.5 48

Over/Under Insights

Troy and its opponents have combined for 48 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this season.

In 80% of Texas State's games this season (4/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 48.

The two teams combine to average 50.5 points per game, 2.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 53.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.8 more than the 48 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Trojans games this season is 51.3, 3.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 48.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 59.1 points, 11.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Troy Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Troy has one win against the spread.

The Trojans have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Troy's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Trojans rack up 11.3 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Bobcats give up (35.6).

The Trojans rack up 349.2 yards per game, 67 fewer yards than the 416.2 the Bobcats allow per matchup.

The Trojans have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have 10 takeaways .

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Bobcats have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Texas State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).

This year the Bobcats score eight more points per game (26.2) than the Trojans allow (18.2).

When Texas State scores more than 18.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Bobcats rack up 75 more yards per game (346.8) than the Trojans give up (271.8).

Texas State is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses more than 271.8 yards.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over nine times, four fewer times than the Trojans have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats