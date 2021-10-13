Publish date:
Tulsa vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4, 0-0 AAC) the edge when they visit the South Florida Bulls (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between AAC rivals at Raymond James Stadium. Tulsa is favored by 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 57.
Odds for Tulsa vs. South Florida
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tulsa
-8.5
57
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in three of five games this season.
- South Florida and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in three of five games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.3 points higher than the combined 44.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 11.7 points lower than the 68.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have scored an average of 58.1 points per game in 2021, 1.1 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 58.1 points, 1.1 more than the set total in this contest.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Tulsa is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 8.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Tulsa's games this year have hit the over on all five set point totals.
- The Golden Hurricane put up 24.3 points per game, 11.7 fewer than the Bulls surrender per outing (36.0).
- The Golden Hurricane average 51.2 fewer yards per game (444.2) than the Bulls allow per outing (495.4).
- Tulsa is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 495.4 yards.
- This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the Bulls' takeaways (5).
South Florida Stats and Trends
- South Florida has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- The Bulls have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- South Florida has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).
- The Bulls average 20.4 points per game, 12.3 fewer than the Golden Hurricane surrender (32.7).
- The Bulls rack up 100.8 fewer yards per game (332.2) than the Golden Hurricane allow per matchup (433.0).
- The Bulls have turned the ball over seven times, two fewer times than the Golden Hurricane have forced turnovers (9).
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|South Florida
24.3
Avg. Points Scored
20.4
32.7
Avg. Points Allowed
36.0
444.2
Avg. Total Yards
332.2
433.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
495.4
9
Giveaways
7
9
Takeaways
5