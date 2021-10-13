Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) pressures Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Tulsa At Ohio State Football

Oddsmakers give the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4, 0-0 AAC) the edge when they visit the South Florida Bulls (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between AAC rivals at Raymond James Stadium. Tulsa is favored by 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 57.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Tulsa vs. South Florida

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -8.5 57

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in three of five games this season.

South Florida and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in three of five games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 12.3 points higher than the combined 44.7 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 11.7 points lower than the 68.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have scored an average of 58.1 points per game in 2021, 1.1 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 58.1 points, 1.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 8.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Tulsa's games this year have hit the over on all five set point totals.

The Golden Hurricane put up 24.3 points per game, 11.7 fewer than the Bulls surrender per outing (36.0).

The Golden Hurricane average 51.2 fewer yards per game (444.2) than the Bulls allow per outing (495.4).

Tulsa is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 495.4 yards.

This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the Bulls' takeaways (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulsa at SISportsbook.

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

South Florida has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).

The Bulls average 20.4 points per game, 12.3 fewer than the Golden Hurricane surrender (32.7).

The Bulls rack up 100.8 fewer yards per game (332.2) than the Golden Hurricane allow per matchup (433.0).

The Bulls have turned the ball over seven times, two fewer times than the Golden Hurricane have forced turnovers (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats