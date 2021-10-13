Publish date:
UAB vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) are 16-point underdogs in a home C-USA matchup against the UAB Blazers (4-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The over/under is 43.5 for the contest.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for UAB vs. Southern Miss
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UAB
-16
43.5
Over/Under Insights
- UAB has combined with its opponents to put up more than 43.5 points in all five games this season.
- Southern Miss' games have gone over 43.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.3, is 2.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 6.2 points lower than the 49.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Blazers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2021, 7.4 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 6.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- UAB's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- This year, the Blazers score just 2.7 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Golden Eagles surrender (27.5).
- UAB is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.5 points.
- The Blazers rack up only 15.6 more yards per game (360.3) than the Golden Eagles allow per contest (344.7).
- UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 344.7 yards.
- The Blazers have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Golden Eagles have forced a turnover (6) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UAB at SISportsbook.
Southern Miss Stats and Trends
- Southern Miss has one win against the spread in six games this year.
- The Golden Eagles have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 16 points or more.
- Southern Miss' games this year have hit the over one time in six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Golden Eagles score 16.5 points per game, 5.7 fewer than the Blazers give up (22.2).
- The Golden Eagles collect 283 yards per game, 74.5 fewer yards than the 357.5 the Blazers allow.
- In games that Southern Miss piles up more than 357.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This season the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 14 times, three more than the Blazers' takeaways (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|Southern Miss
24.8
Avg. Points Scored
16.5
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
360.3
Avg. Total Yards
283
357.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.7
9
Giveaways
14
11
Takeaways
6