The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) are 16-point underdogs in a home C-USA matchup against the UAB Blazers (4-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The over/under is 43.5 for the contest.

Odds for UAB vs. Southern Miss

Favorite Spread Total UAB -16 43.5

Over/Under Insights

UAB has combined with its opponents to put up more than 43.5 points in all five games this season.

Southern Miss' games have gone over 43.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.3, is 2.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 6.2 points lower than the 49.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Blazers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2021, 7.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 6.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

UAB's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

This year, the Blazers score just 2.7 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Golden Eagles surrender (27.5).

UAB is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.5 points.

The Blazers rack up only 15.6 more yards per game (360.3) than the Golden Eagles allow per contest (344.7).

UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 344.7 yards.

The Blazers have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Golden Eagles have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has one win against the spread in six games this year.

The Golden Eagles have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 16 points or more.

Southern Miss' games this year have hit the over one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

The Golden Eagles score 16.5 points per game, 5.7 fewer than the Blazers give up (22.2).

The Golden Eagles collect 283 yards per game, 74.5 fewer yards than the 357.5 the Blazers allow.

In games that Southern Miss piles up more than 357.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 14 times, three more than the Blazers' takeaways (11).

Season Stats