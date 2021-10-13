Oct 1, 2021; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies head coach Blake Anderson takes reviews a play on the scoreboard during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

MWC opponents meet when the Utah State Aggies (3-2, 0-0 MWC) visit the UNLV Rebels (0-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. Utah State is favored by a touchdown. The over/under is set at 61.5 for the game.

Odds for Utah State vs. UNLV

Favorite Spread Total Utah State -7 61.5

Over/Under Insights

Utah State has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points just twice this year.

UNLV's games have gone over 61.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 13.7 points higher than the combined 47.8 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 5.5 points fewer than the 67 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Aggies games this season have an average total of 61.5, the same value as Saturday's over/under.

The 55.8 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 5.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year, the Aggies score 7.2 fewer points per game (29.2) than the Rebels surrender (36.4).

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 36.4 points.

The Aggies rack up 40 more yards per game (493.8) than the Rebels give up per outing (453.8).

When Utah State piles up over 453.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Rebels have forced a turnover (6) this season.

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Rebels are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 7 points or more this year.

UNLV's games this season have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This season the Rebels put up 12 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Aggies allow (30.6).

The Rebels average 182 fewer yards per game (281.6) than the Aggies allow (463.6).

The Rebels have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Aggies have forced (6).

