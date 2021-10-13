Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor talks with officials during the second half of Saturday s game with The Illinois fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The UTSA Roadrunners (6-0, 0-0 C-USA) are 18.5-point favorites when they host the Rice Owls (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Alamodome. The over/under is set at 53.5 for the outing.

Odds for UTSA vs. Rice

Favorite Spread Total UTSA -18.5 53.5

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53.5 points in four of six games this season.

Rice's games have gone over 53.5 points in three of five chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.7, is 3.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.4 more than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.

Roadrunners games this season feature an average total of 61.8 points, a number 8.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.5 over/under in this game is 3.2 points above the 50.3 average total in Owls games this season.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA is 5-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 18.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

UTSA's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Roadrunners score just 1.1 fewer points per game (37.5) than the Owls allow (38.6).

When UTSA records more than 38.6 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Roadrunners collect only 8.5 more yards per game (453.5), than the Owls give up per matchup (445).

In games that UTSA piles up over 445 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Roadrunners have seven giveaways this season, while the Owls have seven takeaways .

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has covered the spread one time this season.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 18.5 points or more.

Rice's games this year have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

This year the Owls rack up 3.1 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Roadrunners allow (22.3).

When Rice records more than 22.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls average 349.8 yards per game, only 9.5 fewer than the 359.3 the Roadrunners allow.

The Owls have 10 giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats