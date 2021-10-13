Publish date:
Virginia vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
ACC opponents square off when the Virginia Cavaliers (4-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Duke Blue Devils (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Scott Stadium. Virginia is favored by 11 points. The game has a point total set at 69.
Odds for Virginia vs. Duke
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Virginia
-11
69
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 69 points only one time this year.
- Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 69 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.7, is 3.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.7 fewer than the 69 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65, four points fewer than Saturday's total of 69 .
- The 69 over/under in this game is 9.5 points higher than the 59.5 average total in Blue Devils games this season.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Virginia is 3-2-0 this season.
- Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Cavaliers score 5.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Devils give up (28.8).
- Virginia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 28.8 points.
- The Cavaliers average 525.3 yards per game, 96.1 more yards than the 429.2 the Blue Devils allow per outing.
- When Virginia picks up more than 429.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Cavaliers have nine giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have nine takeaways .
Duke Stats and Trends
- In Duke's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Blue Devils have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 11 points or more.
- Duke's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- This season the Blue Devils score three more points per game (31.5) than the Cavaliers allow (28.5).
- Duke is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.5 points.
- The Blue Devils collect 69 more yards per game (496.8) than the Cavaliers allow per outing (427.8).
- Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 427.8 yards.
- This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (4).
Season Stats
|Virginia
|Stats
|Duke
34.2
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
28.5
Avg. Points Allowed
28.8
525.3
Avg. Total Yards
496.8
427.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
429.2
9
Giveaways
10
4
Takeaways
9