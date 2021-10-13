Sep 30, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins (7) runs the ball around Miami Hurricanes cornerback Te'Cory Couch (23) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

ACC opponents square off when the Virginia Cavaliers (4-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Duke Blue Devils (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Scott Stadium. Virginia is favored by 11 points. The game has a point total set at 69.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Virginia vs. Duke

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -11 69

Over/Under Insights

Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 69 points only one time this year.

Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 69 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.7, is 3.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.7 fewer than the 69 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65, four points fewer than Saturday's total of 69 .

The 69 over/under in this game is 9.5 points higher than the 59.5 average total in Blue Devils games this season.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Virginia is 3-2-0 this season.

Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Cavaliers score 5.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Devils give up (28.8).

Virginia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 28.8 points.

The Cavaliers average 525.3 yards per game, 96.1 more yards than the 429.2 the Blue Devils allow per outing.

When Virginia picks up more than 429.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Cavaliers have nine giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have nine takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Virginia at SISportsbook.

Duke Stats and Trends

In Duke's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Blue Devils have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 11 points or more.

Duke's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This season the Blue Devils score three more points per game (31.5) than the Cavaliers allow (28.5).

Duke is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.5 points.

The Blue Devils collect 69 more yards per game (496.8) than the Cavaliers allow per outing (427.8).

Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 427.8 yards.

This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (4).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats