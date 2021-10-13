Publish date:
Washington vs. UCLA College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Pac-12 foes square off when the Washington Huskies (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host the UCLA Bruins (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington is favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5.
Odds for Washington vs. UCLA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington
-1.5
55.5
Over/Under Insights
- Washington and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 55.5 points in a game this season.
- UCLA's games have gone over 55.5 points in four of six chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60, is 4.5 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 46.1 points per game, 9.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Huskies games have an average total of 52.8 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Bruins have averaged a total of 62.9 points, 7.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Washington Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Washington has one win against the spread.
- The Huskies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Washington's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Huskies average just 1.7 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bruins give up (26.5).
- When Washington puts up more than 26.5 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Huskies rack up 25.1 fewer yards per game (375.2) than the Bruins allow per matchup (400.3).
- The Huskies have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Bruins have forced a turnover (9) this season.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- In UCLA's six games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This year, the Bruins won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- UCLA's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Bruins average 15.6 more points per game (35.2) than the Huskies surrender (19.6).
- When UCLA scores more than 19.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Bruins rack up 99.5 more yards per game (426.3) than the Huskies allow (326.8).
- In games that UCLA piles up more than 326.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Bruins have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Huskies have forced turnovers (8).
Season Stats
|Washington
|Stats
|UCLA
24.8
Avg. Points Scored
35.2
19.6
Avg. Points Allowed
26.5
375.2
Avg. Total Yards
426.3
326.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
400.3
10
Giveaways
5
8
Takeaways
9