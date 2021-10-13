Oct 2, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) throws a pass against the Oregon State Beavers during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 foes square off when the Washington Huskies (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host the UCLA Bruins (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington is favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5.

Odds for Washington vs. UCLA

Favorite Spread Total Washington -1.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Washington and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 55.5 points in a game this season.

UCLA's games have gone over 55.5 points in four of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60, is 4.5 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 46.1 points per game, 9.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Huskies games have an average total of 52.8 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bruins have averaged a total of 62.9 points, 7.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Washington Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Washington has one win against the spread.

The Huskies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in two chances).

Washington's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Huskies average just 1.7 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bruins give up (26.5).

When Washington puts up more than 26.5 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Huskies rack up 25.1 fewer yards per game (375.2) than the Bruins allow per matchup (400.3).

The Huskies have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Bruins have forced a turnover (9) this season.

UCLA Stats and Trends

In UCLA's six games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Bruins won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

UCLA's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Bruins average 15.6 more points per game (35.2) than the Huskies surrender (19.6).

When UCLA scores more than 19.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bruins rack up 99.5 more yards per game (426.3) than the Huskies allow (326.8).

In games that UCLA piles up more than 326.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bruins have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Huskies have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats