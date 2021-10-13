Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between C-USA opponents at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Old Dominion is a 12.5-point underdog. The game has a point total of 67.
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Kentucky
-12.5
67
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in three of four games this season.
- Old Dominion's games have gone over 67 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 64.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 67.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.9 more than the 67 total in this contest.
- The Hilltoppers and their opponents score an average of 63.1 points per game, 3.9 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Monarchs have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 11.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Western Kentucky has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
- Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on all four set point totals.
- This year, the Hilltoppers score 10.9 more points per game (40.4) than the Monarchs give up (29.5).
- Western Kentucky is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.5 points.
- The Hilltoppers collect 219.9 more yards per game (550.4) than the Monarchs allow per outing (330.5).
- In games that Western Kentucky totals over 330.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- This year, the Hilltoppers have turned the ball over five times, while the Monarchs have forced five.
Old Dominion Stats and Trends
- Old Dominion is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Monarchs have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 12.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Old Dominion's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- This year the Monarchs score 14.7 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Hilltoppers surrender (38.4).
- The Monarchs rack up 345.7 yards per game, 134.7 fewer yards than the 480.4 the Hilltoppers give up.
- This season the Monarchs have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|Old Dominion
40.4
Avg. Points Scored
23.7
38.4
Avg. Points Allowed
29.5
550.4
Avg. Total Yards
345.7
480.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
330.5
5
Giveaways
10
5
Takeaways
5