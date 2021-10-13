Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between C-USA opponents at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Old Dominion is a 12.5-point underdog. The game has a point total of 67.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Western Kentucky -12.5 67

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in three of four games this season.

Old Dominion's games have gone over 67 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 64.1 PPG average of the two teams.

The 67.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.9 more than the 67 total in this contest.

The Hilltoppers and their opponents score an average of 63.1 points per game, 3.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Monarchs have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 11.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on all four set point totals.

This year, the Hilltoppers score 10.9 more points per game (40.4) than the Monarchs give up (29.5).

Western Kentucky is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.5 points.

The Hilltoppers collect 219.9 more yards per game (550.4) than the Monarchs allow per outing (330.5).

In games that Western Kentucky totals over 330.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This year, the Hilltoppers have turned the ball over five times, while the Monarchs have forced five.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Kentucky at SISportsbook.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Monarchs have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 12.5 points or more (in four chances).

Old Dominion's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

This year the Monarchs score 14.7 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Hilltoppers surrender (38.4).

The Monarchs rack up 345.7 yards per game, 134.7 fewer yards than the 480.4 the Hilltoppers give up.

This season the Monarchs have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (5).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats