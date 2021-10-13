Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos (4-2, 0-0 MAC) are 6.5-point favorites when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-3, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. The over/under is set at 66 points for the game.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Kent State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -6.5 66

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have scored at least 66 points or more just once this season.

Kent State's games have gone over 66 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.5, is 12.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.2 fewer than the 66 total in this contest.

Broncos games have an average total of 60.2 points this season, 5.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Flashes have averaged a total of 64.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Western Michigan is 3-2-1 this year.

This season, the Broncos have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Western Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Broncos average 3.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Golden Flashes surrender (29.3).

The Broncos collect 44.8 fewer yards per game (403.5) than the Golden Flashes give up per contest (448.3).

In games that Western Michigan totals over 448.3 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos have six giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 16 takeaways .

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, the Golden Flashes are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Kent State's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

The Golden Flashes rack up just 2.5 more points per game (28) than the Broncos allow (25.5).

Kent State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 25.5 points.

The Golden Flashes average 151.9 more yards per game (464.2) than the Broncos allow per contest (312.3).

When Kent State picks up over 312.3 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats