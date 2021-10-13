Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Wisconsin Badgers (2-3) take college football's first-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Army Black Knights (4-1), who have the No. 2 rushing attack, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Badgers are double-digit, 14-point favorites. The over/under is 39 for the outing.
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Army
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wisconsin
-14
39
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to put up more than 39 points in three of five games this season.
- Army has combined with its opponents to score more than 39 points in four of five games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54, is 15 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 41.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.2 more than the 39 total in this contest.
- The average total in Badgers games this season is 46.5, 7.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 39.
- The 49.5 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 10.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has covered the spread two times this season.
- The Badgers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 14 points or more.
- Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Badgers score 19.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.8 per matchup the Black Knights surrender.
- Wisconsin is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.8 points.
- The Badgers average 103.6 more yards per game (379.6) than the Black Knights give up per outing (276).
- When Wisconsin totals over 276 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Badgers have turned the ball over nine more times (14 total) than the Black Knights have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Army Stats and Trends
- Army has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- Army's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- The Black Knights put up 34.4 points per game, 14 more than the Badgers allow (20.4).
- When Army records more than 20.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Black Knights average 170 more yards per game (387.8) than the Badgers allow (217.8).
- Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses more than 217.8 yards.
- This year the Black Knights have turned the ball over three times, while the Badgers have forced 3 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Army
19.6
Avg. Points Scored
34.4
20.4
Avg. Points Allowed
20.8
379.6
Avg. Total Yards
387.8
217.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
276
14
Giveaways
3
3
Takeaways
5