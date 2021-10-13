Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) receives the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during their game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. michigan defense sad bad

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-3) take college football's first-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Army Black Knights (4-1), who have the No. 2 rushing attack, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Badgers are double-digit, 14-point favorites. The over/under is 39 for the outing.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Army

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -14 39

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to put up more than 39 points in three of five games this season.

Army has combined with its opponents to score more than 39 points in four of five games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54, is 15 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 41.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.2 more than the 39 total in this contest.

The average total in Badgers games this season is 46.5, 7.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 39.

The 49.5 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 10.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has covered the spread two times this season.

The Badgers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 14 points or more.

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Badgers score 19.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.8 per matchup the Black Knights surrender.

Wisconsin is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.8 points.

The Badgers average 103.6 more yards per game (379.6) than the Black Knights give up per outing (276).

When Wisconsin totals over 276 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over nine more times (14 total) than the Black Knights have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Army Stats and Trends

Army has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

Army's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Black Knights put up 34.4 points per game, 14 more than the Badgers allow (20.4).

When Army records more than 20.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Black Knights average 170 more yards per game (387.8) than the Badgers allow (217.8).

Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses more than 217.8 yards.

This year the Black Knights have turned the ball over three times, while the Badgers have forced 3 turnovers.

Season Stats