A pair of the nation's toughest run defenses square off when the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 0-0 SEC) bring college football's 25th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 10 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Crimson Tide are heavy, 17-point favorites. The total has been set at 57.5 points for this game.

Odds for Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -17 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in five of six games this season.

Mississippi State and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 14.6 points lower than the two team's combined 72.1 points per game average.

The 47 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.

Crimson Tide games this season feature an average total of 61.9 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 54.5 points, three fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Crimson Tide have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 17 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Crimson Tide score 19.3 more points per game (44.3) than the Bulldogs give up (25).

Alabama is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25 points.

The Crimson Tide collect 153.3 more yards per game (471.3) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (318).

When Alabama picks up more than 318 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have five giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have eight takeaways .

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year the Bulldogs average 5.8 more points per game (27.8) than the Crimson Tide surrender (22).

Mississippi State is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 22 points.

The Bulldogs collect 127.9 more yards per game (428.6) than the Crimson Tide allow per outing (300.7).

In games that Mississippi State picks up more than 300.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, two fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (9).

Season Stats