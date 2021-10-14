Publish date:
Arizona State vs. Utah College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers expect a competitive game when the No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Utah Utes (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Arizona State is favored by 1 point. A 51-point over/under is set for the contest.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Arizona State vs. Utah
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arizona State
-1
51
Over/Under Insights
- Arizona State and its opponents have scored at least 51 points or more only one time this year.
- Utah's games have gone over 51 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 64.1 points per game, 13.1 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 11.8 points greater than the 39.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Sun Devils and their opponents have scored an average of 52.2 points per game in 2021, 1.2 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Utes have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Arizona State has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Sun Devils have been favored by 1 point or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Sun Devils rack up 10.3 more points per game (33.3) than the Utes allow (23).
- Arizona State is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23 points.
- The Sun Devils rack up 440.2 yards per game, 100.8 more yards than the 339.4 the Utes allow per contest.
- In games that Arizona State totals more than 339.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Sun Devils have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (7) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arizona State at SISportsbook.
Utah Stats and Trends
- So far this season Utah has one win against the spread.
- The Utes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1 point or more.
- Utah's games this season have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).
- This season the Utes rack up 14.6 more points per game (30.8) than the Sun Devils allow (16.2).
- Utah is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.2 points.
- The Utes average 91.4 more yards per game (390.4) than the Sun Devils give up per outing (299).
- In games that Utah totals over 299 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Utes have eight giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have nine takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|Utah
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
30.8
16.2
Avg. Points Allowed
23
440.2
Avg. Total Yards
390.4
299
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
339.4
9
Giveaways
8
9
Takeaways
7