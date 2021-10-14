Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) calls a play against Stanford during PAC-12 action at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Stanford At Arizona State

Oddsmakers expect a competitive game when the No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Utah Utes (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Arizona State is favored by 1 point. A 51-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Utah

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Arizona State -1 51

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have scored at least 51 points or more only one time this year.

Utah's games have gone over 51 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 64.1 points per game, 13.1 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 11.8 points greater than the 39.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Sun Devils and their opponents have scored an average of 52.2 points per game in 2021, 1.2 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Utes have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Sun Devils have been favored by 1 point or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Sun Devils rack up 10.3 more points per game (33.3) than the Utes allow (23).

Arizona State is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23 points.

The Sun Devils rack up 440.2 yards per game, 100.8 more yards than the 339.4 the Utes allow per contest.

In games that Arizona State totals more than 339.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arizona State at SISportsbook.

Utah Stats and Trends

So far this season Utah has one win against the spread.

The Utes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1 point or more.

Utah's games this season have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

This season the Utes rack up 14.6 more points per game (30.8) than the Sun Devils allow (16.2).

Utah is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.2 points.

The Utes average 91.4 more yards per game (390.4) than the Sun Devils give up per outing (299).

In games that Utah totals over 299 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Utes have eight giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have nine takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats