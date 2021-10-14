Oct 9, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during the game against Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 10th-ranked rushing attack will take on the Auburn Tigers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 23rd-ranked rush defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Razorbacks are favored by 4.5 points in the contest. A 53.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Auburn

Favorite Spread Total Arkansas -4.5 53.5

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in four of seven games this season.

Auburn's games have gone over 53.5 points in three of six chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 13.8 points lower than the two team's combined 67.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.7 points per game, 9.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Razorbacks games have an average total of 53.1 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.3 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has played six games, with six wins against the spread.

The Razorbacks have always covered the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more.

Arkansas' games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Razorbacks average 32.3 points per game, 13.1 more than the Tigers surrender per contest (19.2).

Arkansas is 6-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.2 points.

The Razorbacks average 459.7 yards per game, 137.4 more yards than the 322.3 the Tigers give up per outing.

In games that Arkansas totals over 322.3 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Razorbacks have four turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (5).

Auburn Stats and Trends

In Auburn's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Auburn's games this season have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Tigers average 10.5 more points per game (35.0) than the Razorbacks allow (24.5).

Auburn is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.5 points.

The Tigers collect 113.8 more yards per game (451.3) than the Razorbacks allow per contest (337.5).

When Auburn piles up over 337.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over four times, two fewer times than the Razorbacks have forced turnovers (6).

Season Stats