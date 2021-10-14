Publish date:
Arkansas vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 10th-ranked rushing attack will take on the Auburn Tigers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 23rd-ranked rush defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Razorbacks are favored by 4.5 points in the contest. A 53.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Arkansas vs. Auburn
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arkansas
-4.5
53.5
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in four of seven games this season.
- Auburn's games have gone over 53.5 points in three of six chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 13.8 points lower than the two team's combined 67.3 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 43.7 points per game, 9.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Razorbacks games have an average total of 53.1 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54.3 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas has played six games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Razorbacks have always covered the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more.
- Arkansas' games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Razorbacks average 32.3 points per game, 13.1 more than the Tigers surrender per contest (19.2).
- Arkansas is 6-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.2 points.
- The Razorbacks average 459.7 yards per game, 137.4 more yards than the 322.3 the Tigers give up per outing.
- In games that Arkansas totals over 322.3 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Razorbacks have four turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arkansas at SISportsbook.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- In Auburn's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Auburn's games this season have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).
- The Tigers average 10.5 more points per game (35.0) than the Razorbacks allow (24.5).
- Auburn is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.5 points.
- The Tigers collect 113.8 more yards per game (451.3) than the Razorbacks allow per contest (337.5).
- When Auburn piles up over 337.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over four times, two fewer times than the Razorbacks have forced turnovers (6).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|Auburn
32.3
Avg. Points Scored
35.0
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
459.7
Avg. Total Yards
451.3
337.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
322.3
4
Giveaways
4
6
Takeaways
5