Oct 2, 2021; Muncie, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals wide receiver Jayshon Jackson (12) runs after making a catch while Army Black Knights outside linebacker Andre Carter (34) defends during the second half at Scheumann Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-2, 0-0 MAC) are small, 1.5-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup against the Ball State Cardinals (3-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Rynearson Stadium. The point total for the outing is set at 55.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Ball State -1.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Ball State and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Eastern Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.8, is 2.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.7 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

Cardinals games have an average total of 54.5 points this season, one fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 2.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Ball State has two wins against the spread.

Ball State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Cardinals put up 23.5 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 per matchup the Eagles allow.

When Ball State records more than 22.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cardinals average 319.2 yards per game, 70.6 fewer yards than the 389.8 the Eagles give up per outing.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the Eagles have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ball State at SISportsbook.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, the Eagles have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Eastern Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Eagles put up 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 28 the Cardinals allow.

Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28 points.

The Eagles rack up 44.4 fewer yards per game (356.8) than the Cardinals allow (401.2).

Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 401.2 yards.

The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have eight takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats