Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) reacts after not being able to make the catch in the end zone against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

A projected tight showdown will see the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) hit the field as 2.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. Both teams are riding winning streaks, with Baltimore on a four-game run and the Chargers winners of three straight. The game has a point total set at 51.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ravens vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to put up more than 51.5 points in three of five games this season.

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.6, is 4.1 points more than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.9 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

Ravens games have an average total of 49.0 points this season, 2.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 50.7 PPG average total in Chargers games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Ravens have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Ravens put up 27.2 points per game, four more than the Chargers allow per matchup (23.2).

Baltimore is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.2 points.

The Ravens rack up 68.8 more yards per game (440.6) than the Chargers give up per outing (371.8).

In games that Baltimore picks up over 371.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Ravens have six turnovers, one fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (7).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Chargers.

Chargers stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-1-0 this season.

The Chargers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Chargers average 28.4 points per game, five more than the Ravens allow (23.4).

Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23.4 points.

The Chargers rack up 21.8 more yards per game (411.4) than the Ravens allow (389.6).

When Los Angeles totals over 389.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Chargers have five giveaways this season, while the Ravens have five takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home, as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-1).

The average total in Ravens home games this season is 50.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

Chargers away games this season average 49.8 total points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.