Publish date:
Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
A projected tight showdown will see the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) hit the field as 2.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. Both teams are riding winning streaks, with Baltimore on a four-game run and the Chargers winners of three straight. The game has a point total set at 51.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ravens vs. Chargers
Over/under insights
- Baltimore and its opponents have combined to put up more than 51.5 points in three of five games this season.
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.6, is 4.1 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- The 46.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.9 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.
- Ravens games have an average total of 49.0 points this season, 2.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 50.7 PPG average total in Chargers games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ravens stats and trends
- Baltimore has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Ravens have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Ravens put up 27.2 points per game, four more than the Chargers allow per matchup (23.2).
- Baltimore is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.2 points.
- The Ravens rack up 68.8 more yards per game (440.6) than the Chargers give up per outing (371.8).
- In games that Baltimore picks up over 371.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Ravens have six turnovers, one fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (7).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Chargers.
Chargers stats and trends
- Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-1-0 this season.
- The Chargers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Chargers average 28.4 points per game, five more than the Ravens allow (23.4).
- Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23.4 points.
- The Chargers rack up 21.8 more yards per game (411.4) than the Ravens allow (389.6).
- When Los Angeles totals over 389.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Chargers have five giveaways this season, while the Ravens have five takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home, as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-1).
- The average total in Ravens home games this season is 50.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).
- Chargers away games this season average 49.8 total points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.