Publish date:
Baylor vs. BYU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Baylor Bears (5-1) the advantage on Saturday, October 16, 2021 against the No. 19 BYU Cougars (5-1). Baylor is favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is 50.5 for the outing.
Odds for Baylor vs. BYU
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Baylor
-6.5
50.5
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of six games this season.
- BYU has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.5, is 15 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 38.3 points per game, 12.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bears and their opponents score an average of 49.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 50.5-point total for this game is five points below the 55.5 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has four wins against the spread in six games this year.
- This season, the Bears have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Baylor's games this year have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Bears rack up 38.3 points per game, 17.8 more than the Cougars give up per contest (20.5).
- When Baylor puts up more than 20.5 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Bears average 92.7 more yards per game (460.5) than the Cougars give up per matchup (367.8).
- In games that Baylor totals more than 367.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Bears have four turnovers, six fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (10).
BYU Stats and Trends
- BYU is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Cougars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- BYU's games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Cougars score 9.4 more points per game (27.2) than the Bears give up (17.8).
- BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 17.8 points.
- The Cougars collect 403.2 yards per game, 80.5 more yards than the 322.7 the Bears give up.
- When BYU picks up over 322.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Cougars have six giveaways this season, while the Bears have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|BYU
38.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.2
17.8
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
460.5
Avg. Total Yards
403.2
322.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367.8
4
Giveaways
6
10
Takeaways
10