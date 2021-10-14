Oct 9, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) passes against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Baylor Bears (5-1) the advantage on Saturday, October 16, 2021 against the No. 19 BYU Cougars (5-1). Baylor is favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is 50.5 for the outing.

Odds for Baylor vs. BYU

Favorite Spread Total Baylor -6.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of six games this season.

BYU has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.5, is 15 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 38.3 points per game, 12.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bears and their opponents score an average of 49.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 50.5-point total for this game is five points below the 55.5 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has four wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Bears have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Baylor's games this year have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Bears rack up 38.3 points per game, 17.8 more than the Cougars give up per contest (20.5).

When Baylor puts up more than 20.5 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Bears average 92.7 more yards per game (460.5) than the Cougars give up per matchup (367.8).

In games that Baylor totals more than 367.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Bears have four turnovers, six fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (10).

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Cougars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

BYU's games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Cougars score 9.4 more points per game (27.2) than the Bears give up (17.8).

BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 17.8 points.

The Cougars collect 403.2 yards per game, 80.5 more yards than the 322.7 the Bears give up.

When BYU picks up over 322.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Cougars have six giveaways this season, while the Bears have 10 takeaways .

