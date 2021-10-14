Publish date:
Boise State vs. Air Force College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Boise State Broncos (3-3, 0-0 MWC) host the Air Force Falcons (5-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between MWC opponents at Albertsons Stadium. Air Force is a 4-point underdog. The game has a 51-point over/under.
Odds for Boise State vs. Air Force
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Boise State
-4
51
Over/Under Insights
- Boise State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in three of six games this season.
- Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.2, is 13.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 38 points per game, 13 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Broncos games this season feature an average total of 61.8 points, a number 10.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 48 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is three points fewer than this game's over/under.
Boise State Stats and Trends
- In Boise State's six games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Broncos have been favored by 4 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Boise State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- This year, the Broncos average 15.3 more points per game (31.5) than the Falcons surrender (16.2).
- Boise State is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.2 points.
- The Broncos collect 86.5 more yards per game (367.3) than the Falcons allow per outing (280.8).
- In games that Boise State churns out over 280.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Falcons have forced (9).
Air Force Stats and Trends
- Air Force has played six games, with four wins against the spread.
- Air Force's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This year the Falcons rack up 10.9 more points per game (32.7) than the Broncos allow (21.8).
- When Air Force scores more than 21.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Falcons average only 9.2 more yards per game (423.5) than the Broncos give up per contest (414.3).
- Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 414.3 yards.
- The Falcons have turned the ball over three times, 13 fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Boise State
|Stats
|Air Force
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
32.7
21.8
Avg. Points Allowed
16.2
367.3
Avg. Total Yards
423.5
414.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
280.8
8
Giveaways
3
16
Takeaways
9