The Boise State Broncos (3-3, 0-0 MWC) host the Air Force Falcons (5-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between MWC opponents at Albertsons Stadium. Air Force is a 4-point underdog. The game has a 51-point over/under.

Odds for Boise State vs. Air Force

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -4 51

Over/Under Insights

Boise State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in three of six games this season.

Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.2, is 13.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 38 points per game, 13 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 61.8 points, a number 10.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is three points fewer than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

In Boise State's six games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Broncos have been favored by 4 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Broncos average 15.3 more points per game (31.5) than the Falcons surrender (16.2).

Boise State is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.2 points.

The Broncos collect 86.5 more yards per game (367.3) than the Falcons allow per outing (280.8).

In games that Boise State churns out over 280.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Falcons have forced (9).

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

Air Force's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year the Falcons rack up 10.9 more points per game (32.7) than the Broncos allow (21.8).

When Air Force scores more than 21.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Falcons average only 9.2 more yards per game (423.5) than the Broncos give up per contest (414.3).

Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 414.3 yards.

The Falcons have turned the ball over three times, 13 fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (16).

Season Stats