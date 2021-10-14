October 14, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) finds a hole to run against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The best teams from opposing divisions meet when the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (4-1) hit the field as a 5.5-point favorite against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (3-2) on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. The game has an over/under of 54 points.

Odds for Bills vs. Titans

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54 points in three of six games this season.
  • Tennessee's games have gone over 54 points in two opportunities this season.
  • Monday's total is 6.8 points lower than the two team's combined 60.8 points per game average.
  • The 38.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.2 fewer than the 54 over/under in this contest.
  • The Bills and their opponents score an average of 49.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer than Monday's total.
  • The 54 total in this game is 4.4 points above the 49.6 average total in Titans games this season.
  • Buffalo has five wins against the spread in five games this season.
  • The Bills have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Bills average 34.4 points per game, 8.4 more than the Titans surrender per contest (26).
  • Buffalo is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26 points.
  • The Bills average 33 more yards per game (410.4) than the Titans give up per matchup (377.4).
  • In games that Buffalo piles up more than 377.4 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • This year, the Bills have turned the ball over four times, while the Titans have forced four.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Titans.
  • In Tennessee's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Titans have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
  • The Titans score 26.4 points per game, 13.6 more than the Bills give up (12.8).
  • When Tennessee puts up more than 12.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Titans rack up 389.2 yards per game, 137.4 more yards than the 251.8 the Bills allow.
  • When Tennessee totals more than 251.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • This year the Titans have seven turnovers, eight fewer than the Bills have takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

  • This season, Titans home games average 50.5 points, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (54).
  • This season in away games, Buffalo is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • This season, in three away games, Buffalo has hit the over once.
  • This season, Bills away games average 52.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (54).

