Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) finds a hole to run against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The best teams from opposing divisions meet when the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (4-1) hit the field as a 5.5-point favorite against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (3-2) on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. The game has an over/under of 54 points.

Odds for Bills vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54 points in three of six games this season.

Tennessee's games have gone over 54 points in two opportunities this season.

Monday's total is 6.8 points lower than the two team's combined 60.8 points per game average.

The 38.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.2 fewer than the 54 over/under in this contest.

The Bills and their opponents score an average of 49.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer than Monday's total.

The 54 total in this game is 4.4 points above the 49.6 average total in Titans games this season.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has five wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Bills have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Bills average 34.4 points per game, 8.4 more than the Titans surrender per contest (26).

Buffalo is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26 points.

The Bills average 33 more yards per game (410.4) than the Titans give up per matchup (377.4).

In games that Buffalo piles up more than 377.4 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over four times, while the Titans have forced four.

Titans stats and trends

In Tennessee's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Titans have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Titans score 26.4 points per game, 13.6 more than the Bills give up (12.8).

When Tennessee puts up more than 12.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Titans rack up 389.2 yards per game, 137.4 more yards than the 251.8 the Bills allow.

When Tennessee totals more than 251.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year the Titans have seven turnovers, eight fewer than the Bills have takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

This season, Titans home games average 50.5 points, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (54).

This season in away games, Buffalo is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This season, in three away games, Buffalo has hit the over once.

This season, Bills away games average 52.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (54).

