Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The best teams from opposing divisions meet when the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (4-1) hit the field as a 5.5-point favorite against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (3-2) on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. The game has an over/under of 54 points.
Odds for Bills vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Buffalo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54 points in three of six games this season.
- Tennessee's games have gone over 54 points in two opportunities this season.
- Monday's total is 6.8 points lower than the two team's combined 60.8 points per game average.
- The 38.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.2 fewer than the 54 over/under in this contest.
- The Bills and their opponents score an average of 49.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer than Monday's total.
- The 54 total in this game is 4.4 points above the 49.6 average total in Titans games this season.
Bills stats and trends
- Buffalo has five wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Bills have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Bills average 34.4 points per game, 8.4 more than the Titans surrender per contest (26).
- Buffalo is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26 points.
- The Bills average 33 more yards per game (410.4) than the Titans give up per matchup (377.4).
- In games that Buffalo piles up more than 377.4 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Bills have turned the ball over four times, while the Titans have forced four.
Titans stats and trends
- In Tennessee's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Titans have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- The Titans score 26.4 points per game, 13.6 more than the Bills give up (12.8).
- When Tennessee puts up more than 12.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Titans rack up 389.2 yards per game, 137.4 more yards than the 251.8 the Bills allow.
- When Tennessee totals more than 251.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year the Titans have seven turnovers, eight fewer than the Bills have takeaways (15).
Home and road insights
- This season, Titans home games average 50.5 points, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (54).
- This season in away games, Buffalo is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This season, in three away games, Buffalo has hit the over once.
- This season, Bills away games average 52.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (54).
