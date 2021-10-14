October 14, 2021
Buffalo vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bulls head coach Maurice Linguist cheers for his special teams defense after a missed field goal by the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter of play at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls (2-4, 0-0 MAC) are 9-point favorites when they host the Ohio Bobcats (1-5, 0-0 MAC) in conference play on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at UB Stadium. The game has a 57-point over/under.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Ohio

Buffalo vs Ohio Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Buffalo

-9

57

Over/Under Insights

  • Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points just twice this year.
  • Ohio and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 50.5 points per game, 6.5 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 59.5 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.7 points per game in 2021, 0.7 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 3.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Buffalo has one win against the spread in six games this year.
  • The Bulls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9 points or more.
  • Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
  • This year, the Bulls average just 0.1 fewer points per game (31.2) than the Bobcats surrender (31.3).
  • Buffalo is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 31.3 points.
  • The Bulls collect just 15.3 fewer yards per game (410.7), than the Bobcats allow per outing (426).
  • When Buffalo picks up over 426 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • This year, the Bulls have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Bobcats' takeaways (5).
  • Thus far this year Ohio has two wins against the spread.
  • The Bobcats have been underdogs by 9 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Ohio's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Bobcats score 19.3 points per game, 8.9 fewer than the Bulls surrender (28.2).
  • The Bobcats average 83.7 fewer yards per game (346.3) than the Bulls allow (430).
  • The Bobcats have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Season Stats

BuffaloStatsOhio

31.2

Avg. Points Scored

19.3

28.2

Avg. Points Allowed

31.3

410.7

Avg. Total Yards

346.3

430

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

426

6

Giveaways

7

5

Takeaways

5