Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bulls head coach Maurice Linguist cheers for his special teams defense after a missed field goal by the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter of play at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls (2-4, 0-0 MAC) are 9-point favorites when they host the Ohio Bobcats (1-5, 0-0 MAC) in conference play on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at UB Stadium. The game has a 57-point over/under.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Ohio

Favorite Spread Total Buffalo -9 57

Over/Under Insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points just twice this year.

Ohio and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 50.5 points per game, 6.5 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 59.5 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.7 points per game in 2021, 0.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 3.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has one win against the spread in six games this year.

The Bulls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Bulls average just 0.1 fewer points per game (31.2) than the Bobcats surrender (31.3).

Buffalo is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 31.3 points.

The Bulls collect just 15.3 fewer yards per game (410.7), than the Bobcats allow per outing (426).

When Buffalo picks up over 426 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Bulls have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Bobcats' takeaways (5).

Ohio Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Ohio has two wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have been underdogs by 9 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Ohio's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Bobcats score 19.3 points per game, 8.9 fewer than the Bulls surrender (28.2).

The Bobcats average 83.7 fewer yards per game (346.3) than the Bulls allow (430).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Season Stats