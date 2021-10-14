Publish date:
Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers project a tight game when the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) take on the Carolina Panthers (3-2) as only 1-point favorites on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The game's over/under is 46.
Odds for Vikings vs. Panthers
Over/under insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in three of five games this season.
- Carolina's games have gone over 46 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.6, is 0.4 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.8 fewer than the 46 total in this contest.
- Vikings games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 4.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 46.0 points, equal to the set total for this game.
Vikings stats and trends
- Minnesota has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Vikings have been favored by 1 point or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Vikings rack up 22.6 points per game, 5.2 more than the Panthers surrender per outing (17.4).
- When Minnesota puts up more than 17.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Vikings average 127 more yards per game (382.8) than the Panthers allow per outing (255.8).
- When Minnesota totals more than 255.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Vikings have four giveaways this season, while the Panthers have five takeaways.
Panthers stats and trends
- In Carolina's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Panthers have been underdogs by 1 point or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Carolina's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Panthers put up just 1.2 more points per game (23) than the Vikings allow (21.8).
- When Carolina scores more than 21.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Panthers rack up just 5.4 fewer yards per game (363.4) than the Vikings allow (368.8).
- Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 368.8 yards.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (4).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- At home, as 1-point underdogs or greater, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-1).
- Carolina has not hit the over in three home games this season.
- Panthers home games this season average 45.2 total points, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46).
- The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 1-point favorites or more on the road.
- This season, Vikings away games average 49.0 points, 3.0 more than this outing's over/under (46).
