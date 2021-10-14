Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball as Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Alex Singleton (49) defends during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a tight game when the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) take on the Carolina Panthers (3-2) as only 1-point favorites on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The game's over/under is 46.

Odds for Vikings vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in three of five games this season.

Carolina's games have gone over 46 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.6, is 0.4 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.8 fewer than the 46 total in this contest.

Vikings games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 4.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 46.0 points, equal to the set total for this game.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has covered the spread twice this season.

The Vikings have been favored by 1 point or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Vikings rack up 22.6 points per game, 5.2 more than the Panthers surrender per outing (17.4).

When Minnesota puts up more than 17.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Vikings average 127 more yards per game (382.8) than the Panthers allow per outing (255.8).

When Minnesota totals more than 255.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Vikings have four giveaways this season, while the Panthers have five takeaways.

Panthers stats and trends

In Carolina's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 1 point or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Carolina's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Panthers put up just 1.2 more points per game (23) than the Vikings allow (21.8).

When Carolina scores more than 21.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Panthers rack up just 5.4 fewer yards per game (363.4) than the Vikings allow (368.8).

Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 368.8 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (4).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

At home, as 1-point underdogs or greater, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-1).

Carolina has not hit the over in three home games this season.

Panthers home games this season average 45.2 total points, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46).

The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 1-point favorites or more on the road.

This season, Vikings away games average 49.0 points, 3.0 more than this outing's over/under (46).

