October 14, 2021
Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia

Author:
Dec 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Godwin will have several player props available when he suits up on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Godwin's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

68.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds

Season Stats

  • Godwin's 29 receptions (on 41 targets) have led to 366 receiving yards (73.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Godwin has been the target of 41 of his team's 229 passing attempts this season, or 17.9% of the target share.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Godwin has been on the receiving end of 22.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 69.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 31.0% of the time.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Godwin's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Godwin racked up 56 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Eagles, 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Godwin caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Eagles.
  • The 207.0 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Dolphins last week, Godwin was targeted 11 times and totaled 70 yards on seven receptions.
  • In his last three games, Godwin racked up 16 catches on 23 targets and averaged 66.3 receiving yards.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

41

17.9%

29

366

2

9

22.5%

Mike Evans

45

19.7%

29

393

4

6

15.0%

Antonio Brown

29

12.7%

20

325

3

2

5.0%

Rob Gronkowski

21

9.2%

16

184

4

5

12.5%

