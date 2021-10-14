Publish date:
Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
Chris Godwin will have several player props available when he suits up on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Godwin's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
68.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Godwin's 29 receptions (on 41 targets) have led to 366 receiving yards (73.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Godwin has been the target of 41 of his team's 229 passing attempts this season, or 17.9% of the target share.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Godwin has been on the receiving end of 22.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 69.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 31.0% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Godwin's matchup with the Eagles.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Godwin racked up 56 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Eagles, 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Godwin caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Eagles.
- The 207.0 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Dolphins last week, Godwin was targeted 11 times and totaled 70 yards on seven receptions.
- In his last three games, Godwin racked up 16 catches on 23 targets and averaged 66.3 receiving yards.
Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
41
17.9%
29
366
2
9
22.5%
Mike Evans
45
19.7%
29
393
4
6
15.0%
Antonio Brown
29
12.7%
20
325
3
2
5.0%
Rob Gronkowski
21
9.2%
16
184
4
5
12.5%
Powered By Data Skrive