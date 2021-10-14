Dec 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Godwin will have several player props available when he suits up on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Godwin's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 68.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Godwin's 29 receptions (on 41 targets) have led to 366 receiving yards (73.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Godwin has been the target of 41 of his team's 229 passing attempts this season, or 17.9% of the target share.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Godwin has been on the receiving end of 22.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 69.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 31.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Godwin's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Godwin racked up 56 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Eagles, 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Godwin caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Eagles.

The 207.0 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins last week, Godwin was targeted 11 times and totaled 70 yards on seven receptions.

In his last three games, Godwin racked up 16 catches on 23 targets and averaged 66.3 receiving yards.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 41 17.9% 29 366 2 9 22.5% Mike Evans 45 19.7% 29 393 4 6 15.0% Antonio Brown 29 12.7% 20 325 3 2 5.0% Rob Gronkowski 21 9.2% 16 184 4 5 12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive