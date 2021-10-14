Temple Owls safety M.J. Griffin (28) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the second half of the NCAA football game on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Temple Owls 52-3. Temple Owls At Cincinnati Bearcats

The No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0, 0-0 AAC) bring the No.2 scoring defense in college football into a matchup with the UCF Knights (3-2, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 21 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Bearcats are heavy, 21-point favorites. The over/under is 57.5 for this matchup.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. UCF

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -21 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.

UCF's games have gone over 57.5 points in four of five chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 20.3 points lower than the two team's combined 77.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 17.9 points above the 39.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Bearcats games have an average total of 51 points this season, 6.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.5-point over/under for this game is 6.9 points below the 64.4 points per game average total in Knights games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 4-1-0 this season.

The Bearcats have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 21 points or more (in three chances).

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Bearcats average 41 points per game, 13.6 more than the Knights surrender per outing (27.4).

Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.4 points.

The Bearcats rack up 438.6 yards per game, 72.8 more yards than the 365.8 the Knights give up per matchup.

In games that Cincinnati picks up more than 365.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bearcats have seven giveaways this season, while the Knights have eight takeaways .

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has one win against the spread in five games this season.

UCF has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

This season the Knights rack up 24.6 more points per game (36.8) than the Bearcats give up (12.2).

When UCF puts up more than 12.2 points, it is 1-4 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Knights average 469 yards per game, 174.8 more yards than the 294.2 the Bearcats allow.

When UCF picks up more than 294.2 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats