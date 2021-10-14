Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. UCF College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0, 0-0 AAC) bring the No.2 scoring defense in college football into a matchup with the UCF Knights (3-2, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 21 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Bearcats are heavy, 21-point favorites. The over/under is 57.5 for this matchup.
Odds for Cincinnati vs. UCF
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cincinnati
-21
57.5
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.
- UCF's games have gone over 57.5 points in four of five chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 20.3 points lower than the two team's combined 77.8 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 17.9 points above the 39.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Bearcats games have an average total of 51 points this season, 6.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.5-point over/under for this game is 6.9 points below the 64.4 points per game average total in Knights games this season.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Cincinnati is 4-1-0 this season.
- The Bearcats have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 21 points or more (in three chances).
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Bearcats average 41 points per game, 13.6 more than the Knights surrender per outing (27.4).
- Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.4 points.
- The Bearcats rack up 438.6 yards per game, 72.8 more yards than the 365.8 the Knights give up per matchup.
- In games that Cincinnati picks up more than 365.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have seven giveaways this season, while the Knights have eight takeaways .
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has one win against the spread in five games this season.
- UCF has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).
- This season the Knights rack up 24.6 more points per game (36.8) than the Bearcats give up (12.2).
- When UCF puts up more than 12.2 points, it is 1-4 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Knights average 469 yards per game, 174.8 more yards than the 294.2 the Bearcats allow.
- When UCF picks up more than 294.2 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|UCF
41
Avg. Points Scored
36.8
12.2
Avg. Points Allowed
27.4
438.6
Avg. Total Yards
469
294.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
365.8
7
Giveaways
6
15
Takeaways
8