Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Detroit Lions (0-5) bring a five-game losing streak into a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ford Field. Cincinnati is a 3.5-point favorite in the contest. A 47.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Bengals vs. Lions
Over/under insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.
- Detroit's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 5.1 points higher than the combined 42.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 47.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.1 more than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 46.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 47.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- This season, the Bengals are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The Bengals score 4.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Lions surrender (27.6).
- The Bengals rack up 48 fewer yards per game (333.8), than the Lions give up per outing (381.8).
- The Bengals have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Lions stats and trends
- Against the spread, Detroit is 3-2-0 this season.
- So far this season, the Lions have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
- Detroit's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This year the Lions rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Bengals give up (20).
- The Lions average just 12.6 fewer yards per game (339) than the Bengals allow per contest (351.6).
- The Lions have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (5).
Home and road insights
- This season, Lions home games average 48.3 points, 0.8 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).
- The average total in Bengals away games this season is 43.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
