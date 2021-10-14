Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks to a referee in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 66

The Detroit Lions (0-5) bring a five-game losing streak into a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ford Field. Cincinnati is a 3.5-point favorite in the contest. A 47.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Bengals vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.

Detroit's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's over/under is 5.1 points higher than the combined 42.4 PPG average of the two teams.

The 47.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.1 more than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 46.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 47.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, the Bengals are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Bengals score 4.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Lions surrender (27.6).

The Bengals rack up 48 fewer yards per game (333.8), than the Lions give up per outing (381.8).

The Bengals have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Lions stats and trends

Against the spread, Detroit is 3-2-0 this season.

So far this season, the Lions have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Detroit's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year the Lions rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Bengals give up (20).

The Lions average just 12.6 fewer yards per game (339) than the Bengals allow per contest (351.6).

The Lions have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (5).

Home and road insights

This season, Lions home games average 48.3 points, 0.8 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

The average total in Bengals away games this season is 43.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

