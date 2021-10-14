Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney hugs Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) after the game against the Boston College Eagles at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) will put their 22nd-ranked run defense to the test against the Syracuse Orange (3-3, 0-0 ACC) and the No. 11 running attack in the nation, on Friday, October 15, 2021. The Tigers are favored by 13.5 points in the outing. The point total is set at 45.

Odds for Clemson vs. Syracuse

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -13.5 45

Over/Under Insights

Clemson has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45 points just two times this season.

Syracuse has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in four of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.7, is 7.7 points above Friday's over/under.

The 36.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.8 fewer than the 45 total in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 50.7, 5.7 points more than Friday's total of 45.

The 45-point total for this game is 6.9 points below the 51.9 points per game average total in Orange games this season.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Clemson is winless against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 13.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Tigers rack up 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 per outing the Orange allow.

The Tigers collect only 15.8 more yards per game (324.0), than the Orange allow per contest (308.2).

When Clemson picks up over 308.2 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Orange.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse has five wins against the spread in six games this season.

Syracuse's games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Orange put up 19.3 more points per game (31.5) than the Tigers surrender (12.2).

When Syracuse scores more than 12.2 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Orange rack up 103.4 more yards per game (412.0) than the Tigers give up per matchup (308.6).

Syracuse is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 308.6 yards.

This season the Orange have turned the ball over seven times, while the Tigers have forced 7 turnovers.

