Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley speaks with Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) to put up a fight in their attempt to prolong their five-game winning streak, as they are just 3-point underdogs in a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The contest's over/under is 49.5.

Odds for Browns vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland's games this season have gone over 49.5 points three of five times.
  • Arizona's games have gone over 49.5 points in four of five chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 59.8 points per game, 10.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 7.7 points above the 41.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Browns and their opponents score an average of 49.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 2.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Cleveland has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
  • The Browns have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).
  • The Browns rack up 9.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals give up (19).
  • Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 19 points.
  • The Browns average 64.2 more yards per game (417.6) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (353.4).
  • In games that Cleveland churns out more than 353.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • This year, the Browns have four turnovers, six fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (10).
  • Arizona has four wins against the spread in five games this season.
  • This year, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Arizona's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
  • The Cardinals rack up 8.6 more points per game (31.4) than the Browns surrender (22.8).
  • When Arizona records more than 22.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals rack up 114.4 more yards per game (413.2) than the Browns give up per matchup (298.8).
  • In games that Arizona amasses more than 298.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • This season the Cardinals have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

  • At home, the Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point favorites or greater.
  • The average total in Browns home games this season is 46.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
  • Arizona is 3-0 overall, and unbeaten against the spread, away from home.
  • On the road, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • In three away games this year, Arizona has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Cardinals away games average 53.0 points, 3.5 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

