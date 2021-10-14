Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley speaks with Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) to put up a fight in their attempt to prolong their five-game winning streak, as they are just 3-point underdogs in a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The contest's over/under is 49.5.

Odds for Browns vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

Cleveland's games this season have gone over 49.5 points three of five times.

Arizona's games have gone over 49.5 points in four of five chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 59.8 points per game, 10.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 7.7 points above the 41.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Browns and their opponents score an average of 49.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 2.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Browns have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Browns rack up 9.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals give up (19).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 19 points.

The Browns average 64.2 more yards per game (417.6) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (353.4).

In games that Cleveland churns out more than 353.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Browns have four turnovers, six fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (10).

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has four wins against the spread in five games this season.

This year, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Arizona's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Cardinals rack up 8.6 more points per game (31.4) than the Browns surrender (22.8).

When Arizona records more than 22.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cardinals rack up 114.4 more yards per game (413.2) than the Browns give up per matchup (298.8).

In games that Arizona amasses more than 298.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This season the Cardinals have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

At home, the Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point favorites or greater.

The average total in Browns home games this season is 46.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

Arizona is 3-0 overall, and unbeaten against the spread, away from home.

On the road, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point underdogs or more.

In three away games this year, Arizona has gone over the total once.

This season, Cardinals away games average 53.0 points, 3.5 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

