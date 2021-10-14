Publish date:
Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers project the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) to put up a fight in their attempt to prolong their five-game winning streak, as they are just 3-point underdogs in a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The contest's over/under is 49.5.
Odds for Browns vs. Cardinals
Over/under insights
- Cleveland's games this season have gone over 49.5 points three of five times.
- Arizona's games have gone over 49.5 points in four of five chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 59.8 points per game, 10.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 7.7 points above the 41.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Browns and their opponents score an average of 49.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 2.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
- The Browns have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).
- The Browns rack up 9.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals give up (19).
- Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 19 points.
- The Browns average 64.2 more yards per game (417.6) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (353.4).
- In games that Cleveland churns out more than 353.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This year, the Browns have four turnovers, six fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (10).
Cardinals stats and trends
- Arizona has four wins against the spread in five games this season.
- This year, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Arizona's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Cardinals rack up 8.6 more points per game (31.4) than the Browns surrender (22.8).
- When Arizona records more than 22.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Cardinals rack up 114.4 more yards per game (413.2) than the Browns give up per matchup (298.8).
- In games that Arizona amasses more than 298.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This season the Cardinals have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Browns' takeaways (4).
Home and road insights
- At home, the Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point favorites or greater.
- The average total in Browns home games this season is 46.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
- Arizona is 3-0 overall, and unbeaten against the spread, away from home.
- On the road, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point underdogs or more.
- In three away games this year, Arizona has gone over the total once.
- This season, Cardinals away games average 53.0 points, 3.5 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
