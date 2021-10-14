Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell calls a time out n the second quarter against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) are 6.5-point favorites when they host the Arizona Wildcats (0-5, 0-0 Pac-12) in conference play on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Folsom Field. The point total is 46.5 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colorado vs. Arizona

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Colorado -6.5 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Colorado and its opponents have combined for 46.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

Arizona's games have gone over 46.5 points in three of five chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 30.6 points per game, 15.9 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 55.4 points per game, 8.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Buffaloes and their opponents have scored an average of 48.9 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 54.6 points, 8.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has covered the spread one time this season.

Colorado's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Buffaloes put up 17.8 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Wildcats surrender (31.6).

The Buffaloes average 239.6 yards per game, 133.6 fewer yards than the 373.2 the Wildcats allow per outing.

The Buffaloes have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Colorado at SISportsbook.

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

This season the Wildcats score seven fewer points per game (16.8) than the Buffaloes allow (23.8).

The Wildcats average 362.8 yards per game, 20.8 fewer yards than the 383.6 the Buffaloes give up.

Arizona is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team churns out over 383.6 yards.

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, nine more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (3).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats