Colorado State vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers heavily favor the Colorado State Rams (2-3, 0-0 MWC) when they visit the New Mexico Lobos (2-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between MWC foes at Dreamstyle Stadium. Colorado State is favored by 10.5 points. The contest has a point total of 45.5.
Odds for Colorado State vs. New Mexico
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colorado State
-10.5
45.5
Over/Under Insights
- Colorado State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45.5 points only once this season.
- New Mexico's games have gone over 45.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 37.6 points per game, 7.9 less than the total in this contest.
- The 49.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are four more than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.8 points per game in 2021, 4.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 3.9 points below the 49.4 points per game average total in Lobos games this season.
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Colorado State is 3-1-0 this season.
- Colorado State's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Rams average 5.1 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Lobos allow (27.5).
- The Rams collect 38 more yards per game (385) than the Lobos allow per contest (347).
- When Colorado State piles up over 347 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Rams have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Lobos have forced (8).
New Mexico Stats and Trends
- New Mexico has not covered the spread yet this year.
- The Lobos have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- New Mexico's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This season the Lobos score 6.8 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Rams allow (22).
- New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 22 points.
- The Lobos average 46.1 fewer yards per game (282.7) than the Rams give up (328.8).
- This season the Lobos have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the Rams' takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Colorado State
|Stats
|New Mexico
22.4
Avg. Points Scored
15.2
22
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
385
Avg. Total Yards
282.7
328.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
347
5
Giveaways
9
5
Takeaways
8