Oddsmakers heavily favor the Colorado State Rams (2-3, 0-0 MWC) when they visit the New Mexico Lobos (2-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between MWC foes at Dreamstyle Stadium. Colorado State is favored by 10.5 points. The contest has a point total of 45.5.

Odds for Colorado State vs. New Mexico

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -10.5 45.5

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45.5 points only once this season.

New Mexico's games have gone over 45.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 37.6 points per game, 7.9 less than the total in this contest.

The 49.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are four more than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.8 points per game in 2021, 4.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 3.9 points below the 49.4 points per game average total in Lobos games this season.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Colorado State is 3-1-0 this season.

Colorado State's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Rams average 5.1 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Lobos allow (27.5).

The Rams collect 38 more yards per game (385) than the Lobos allow per contest (347).

When Colorado State piles up over 347 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Lobos have forced (8).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Lobos have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread once.

New Mexico's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This season the Lobos score 6.8 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Rams allow (22).

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 22 points.

The Lobos average 46.1 fewer yards per game (282.7) than the Rams give up (328.8).

This season the Lobos have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the Rams' takeaways (5).

Season Stats