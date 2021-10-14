October 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with official Sarah Thomas (53) in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with official Sarah Thomas (53) in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) are favored by 3.5 points as they try to keep their four-game winning streak going in a matchup with the New England Patriots (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The game has a 51.5-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in four of five games (80%) this season.
  • New England's games have yet to go over 51.5 points this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 53.2 points per game average.
  • The 41.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.7 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.
  • Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.6 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43.7 PPG average total in Patriots games this season is 7.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Dallas is undefeated against the spread this season.
  • The Cowboys are 3-0 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • Dallas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Cowboys rack up 15.6 more points per game (34) than the Patriots allow (18.4).
  • Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.4 points.
  • The Cowboys average 439.6 yards per game, 122 more yards than the 317.6 the Patriots give up per contest.
  • When Dallas totals more than 317.6 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • This year, the Cowboys have five turnovers, one fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (6).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Patriots.
  • So far this season New England has two wins against the spread.
  • The Patriots have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).
  • The Patriots rack up 4.2 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Cowboys allow (23.4).
  • New England is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23.4 points.
  • The Patriots average 319.8 yards per game, 70.6 fewer yards than the 390.4 the Cowboys allow.
  • The Patriots have nine giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 12 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, New England has one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.
  • At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Patriots are winless ATS (0-1).
  • This season, in three home games, New England has not hit the over.
  • Patriots home games this season average 45.5 total points, 6.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).
  • This season, Cowboys away games average 53.8 points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.