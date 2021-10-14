Publish date:
Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) are favored by 3.5 points as they try to keep their four-game winning streak going in a matchup with the New England Patriots (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The game has a 51.5-point over/under.
Odds for Cowboys vs. Patriots
Over/under insights
- Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in four of five games (80%) this season.
- New England's games have yet to go over 51.5 points this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 53.2 points per game average.
- The 41.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.7 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.
- Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.6 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 43.7 PPG average total in Patriots games this season is 7.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Cowboys stats and trends
- Dallas is undefeated against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys are 3-0 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
- Dallas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cowboys rack up 15.6 more points per game (34) than the Patriots allow (18.4).
- Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.4 points.
- The Cowboys average 439.6 yards per game, 122 more yards than the 317.6 the Patriots give up per contest.
- When Dallas totals more than 317.6 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Cowboys have five turnovers, one fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (6).
Patriots stats and trends
- So far this season New England has two wins against the spread.
- The Patriots have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The Patriots rack up 4.2 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Cowboys allow (23.4).
- New England is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23.4 points.
- The Patriots average 319.8 yards per game, 70.6 fewer yards than the 390.4 the Cowboys allow.
- The Patriots have nine giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 12 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home this year, New England has one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.
- At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Patriots are winless ATS (0-1).
- This season, in three home games, New England has not hit the over.
- Patriots home games this season average 45.5 total points, 6.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).
- This season, Cowboys away games average 53.8 points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (51.5).
