Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with official Sarah Thomas (53) in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) are favored by 3.5 points as they try to keep their four-game winning streak going in a matchup with the New England Patriots (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The game has a 51.5-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in four of five games (80%) this season.

New England's games have yet to go over 51.5 points this season.

Sunday's over/under is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 53.2 points per game average.

The 41.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.7 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.6 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.7 PPG average total in Patriots games this season is 7.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas is undefeated against the spread this season.

The Cowboys are 3-0 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Dallas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys rack up 15.6 more points per game (34) than the Patriots allow (18.4).

Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.4 points.

The Cowboys average 439.6 yards per game, 122 more yards than the 317.6 the Patriots give up per contest.

When Dallas totals more than 317.6 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have five turnovers, one fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (6).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Patriots.

Patriots stats and trends

So far this season New England has two wins against the spread.

The Patriots have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Patriots rack up 4.2 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Cowboys allow (23.4).

New England is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23.4 points.

The Patriots average 319.8 yards per game, 70.6 fewer yards than the 390.4 the Cowboys allow.

The Patriots have nine giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 12 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, New England has one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.

At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Patriots are winless ATS (0-1).

This season, in three home games, New England has not hit the over.

Patriots home games this season average 45.5 total points, 6.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

This season, Cowboys away games average 53.8 points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.