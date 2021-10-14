Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (3-2) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) in an AFC West matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. The point total is 44.

Odds for Broncos vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Denver has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44 points just one time this season.

Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 43 points per game, one less than the over/under in this contest.

The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.8 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 42.4, 1.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 44.

The 48.0 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 4.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Broncos have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Denver's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

This year, the Broncos score 3.6 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Raiders surrender (24).

When Denver records more than 24 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos rack up 357.8 yards per game, just 18 more than the 339.8 the Raiders allow per contest.

In games that Denver totals more than 339.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (3).

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Raiders have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Las Vegas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Raiders put up 22.6 points per game, 7.4 more than the Broncos surrender (15.2).

When Las Vegas records more than 15.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Raiders collect 377 yards per game, 84.6 more yards than the 292.4 the Broncos give up.

When Las Vegas amasses over 292.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year the Raiders have four turnovers, two fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home.

Broncos home games this season average 42.8 total points, 1.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (44).

The average point total in Raiders away games this season is 49.3 points, 5.3 more than this contest's over/under (44).

