October 14, 2021
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates with wide receiver Greg Ward (84) after scoring on a two point conversion during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Devonta Smith for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

73.5

-113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith's 314 receiving yards (62.8 per game) are a team high. He has 25 catches (39 targets) and one touchdown.
  • Smith has been the target of 39 of his team's 183 passing attempts this season, or 21.3% of the target share.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while running the football 38.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • The 328.2 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 30th in the NFL, conceding 2.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Panthers, Smith was targeted eight times and racked up seven catches for 77 yards.
  • Smith's 24 targets have led to 17 catches for 227 yards (75.7 per game) during his last three games.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

39

21.3%

25

314

1

2

7.4%

Quez Watkins

17

9.3%

13

267

0

2

7.4%

Dallas Goedert

19

10.4%

15

216

2

5

18.5%

Zach Ertz

25

13.7%

14

160

1

5

18.5%

