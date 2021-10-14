Publish date:
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay
In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Devonta Smith for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
73.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith's 314 receiving yards (62.8 per game) are a team high. He has 25 catches (39 targets) and one touchdown.
- Smith has been the target of 39 of his team's 183 passing attempts this season, or 21.3% of the target share.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while running the football 38.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- The 328.2 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Buccaneers' defense is 30th in the NFL, conceding 2.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Panthers, Smith was targeted eight times and racked up seven catches for 77 yards.
- Smith's 24 targets have led to 17 catches for 227 yards (75.7 per game) during his last three games.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
39
21.3%
25
314
1
2
7.4%
Quez Watkins
17
9.3%
13
267
0
2
7.4%
Dallas Goedert
19
10.4%
15
216
2
5
18.5%
Zach Ertz
25
13.7%
14
160
1
5
18.5%
