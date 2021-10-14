Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates with wide receiver Greg Ward (84) after scoring on a two point conversion during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Devonta Smith for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 73.5 -113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith's 314 receiving yards (62.8 per game) are a team high. He has 25 catches (39 targets) and one touchdown.

Smith has been the target of 39 of his team's 183 passing attempts this season, or 21.3% of the target share.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while running the football 38.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

The 328.2 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Buccaneers' defense is 30th in the NFL, conceding 2.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Panthers, Smith was targeted eight times and racked up seven catches for 77 yards.

Smith's 24 targets have led to 17 catches for 227 yards (75.7 per game) during his last three games.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 39 21.3% 25 314 1 2 7.4% Quez Watkins 17 9.3% 13 267 0 2 7.4% Dallas Goedert 19 10.4% 15 216 2 5 18.5% Zach Ertz 25 13.7% 14 160 1 5 18.5%

