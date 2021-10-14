Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen watches as Florida Gators wide receiver Rick Wells (12) runs up the field during a football game between the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. October 9, 2021. Flagi 100921 Gatorsvandyfb 38

Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 20 Florida Gators (4-2, 0-0 SEC) when they visit the LSU Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between SEC opponents at Tiger Stadium. Florida is favored by 11.5 points. A total of 59.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Florida vs. LSU

Favorite Spread Total Florida -11.5 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points just two times this season.

So far this season, 50% of LSU's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 59.5.

The two teams combine to average 62.9 points per game, 3.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 42.7 points per game, 16.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Gators games have an average total of 58.6 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 59.6 points, 0.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Gators have been favored by 11.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Florida's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Gators rack up 7.0 more points per game (33.2) than the Tigers allow (26.2).

Florida is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.2 points.

The Gators average 119.0 more yards per game (504.0) than the Tigers allow per outing (385.0).

Florida is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up more than 385.0 yards.

This year, the Gators have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (6).

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has covered the spread two times this season.

LSU's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Tigers score 13.2 more points per game (29.7) than the Gators surrender (16.5).

When LSU puts up more than 16.5 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Tigers average 64.0 more yards per game (379.7) than the Gators give up per contest (315.7).

LSU is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team picks up over 315.7 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Gators have forced turnovers (6).

Season Stats