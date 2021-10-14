Publish date:
Fresno State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Fresno State Bulldogs (4-2, 0-0 MWC) will test their third-ranked passing attack against the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1, 0-0 MWC), who have the No. 12 passing defense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Bulldogs are favored by 3.5 points in the outing. The contest has a point total set at 54.
Odds for Fresno State vs. Wyoming
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Fresno State
-3.5
54
Over/Under Insights
- Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.
- Wyoming's games have gone over 54 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 69.4 points per game, 15.4 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 8.1 points more than the 45.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 62 points per game in 2021, eight more than Saturday's total.
- The 54 over/under in this game is 4.6 points higher than the 49.4 average total in Cowboys games this season.
Fresno State Stats and Trends
- Fresno State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Fresno State's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Bulldogs rack up 39 points per game, 15.6 more than the Cowboys surrender per matchup (23.4).
- Fresno State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.4 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 187.5 more yards per game (519.5) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (332).
- When Fresno State churns out over 332 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over six more times (15 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Wyoming has covered the spread once this season.
- The Cowboys have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Wyoming's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Cowboys average 7.9 more points per game (30.4) than the Bulldogs give up (22.5).
- Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 22.5 points.
- The Cowboys average 345.8 yards per game, 26.6 more yards than the 319.2 the Bulldogs allow.
- In games that Wyoming totals more than 319.2 yards, the team is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Cowboys have six giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have eight takeaways .
Season Stats
|Fresno State
|Stats
|Wyoming
39
Avg. Points Scored
30.4
22.5
Avg. Points Allowed
23.4
519.5
Avg. Total Yards
345.8
319.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
332
15
Giveaways
6
8
Takeaways
9