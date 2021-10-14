Sep 24, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Kalen Deboer stands on the sideline against the UNLV Rebels in the fourth quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (4-2, 0-0 MWC) will test their third-ranked passing attack against the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1, 0-0 MWC), who have the No. 12 passing defense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Bulldogs are favored by 3.5 points in the outing. The contest has a point total set at 54.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Wyoming

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -3.5 54

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.

Wyoming's games have gone over 54 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 69.4 points per game, 15.4 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 8.1 points more than the 45.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 62 points per game in 2021, eight more than Saturday's total.

The 54 over/under in this game is 4.6 points higher than the 49.4 average total in Cowboys games this season.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Fresno State's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Bulldogs rack up 39 points per game, 15.6 more than the Cowboys surrender per matchup (23.4).

Fresno State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.4 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 187.5 more yards per game (519.5) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (332).

When Fresno State churns out over 332 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over six more times (15 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has covered the spread once this season.

The Cowboys have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Wyoming's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Cowboys average 7.9 more points per game (30.4) than the Bulldogs give up (22.5).

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 22.5 points.

The Cowboys average 345.8 yards per game, 26.6 more yards than the 319.2 the Bulldogs allow.

In games that Wyoming totals more than 319.2 yards, the team is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cowboys have six giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have eight takeaways .

Season Stats