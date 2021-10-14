Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks to hand off to running back Zamir White (3) against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Auga12

Two of the nation's toughest defenses meet when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0, 0-0 SEC) take college football's first-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 19 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Bulldogs are double-digit, 22.5-point favorites. An over/under of 44.5 is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia vs. Kentucky

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -22.5 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of Kentucky's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.8, is 26.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 21.5 points above the 23 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 48.6 points, a number 4.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 44.5-point over/under for this game is eight points below the 52.5 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has played six games, with five wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 22.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Georgia's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Bulldogs rack up 39.8 points per game, 22.3 more than the Wildcats allow per outing (17.5).

Georgia is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 17.5 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 127.5 more yards per game (432.5) than the Wildcats allow per outing (305).

Georgia is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up more than 305 yards.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Wildcats' takeaways (4).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has five wins against the spread in six games this season.

Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

This year the Wildcats score 25.5 more points per game (31) than the Bulldogs give up (5.5).

When Kentucky records more than 5.5 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Wildcats collect 206.5 more yards per game (410) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (203.5).

In games that Kentucky amasses more than 203.5 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats