Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, center, talks with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a timeout in the second quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

Oddsmakers give the Green Bay Packers (4-1) a reasonable chance to keep their four-game winning streak alive, as they are favored by 4.5 points in a matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Soldier Field. The total for this game has been set at 44.5 points.

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in three of five games this season.

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 40.8 points per game, 3.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 44.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.1 fewer than the 44.5 total in this contest.

Packers games this season feature an average total of 49.0 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 0.2 points below the 44.7 points per game average total in Bears games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has played five games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Packers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Packers average 24 points per game, four more than the Bears allow per contest (20).

When Green Bay puts up more than 20 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Packers average 347.6 yards per game, just 15.8 more than the 331.8 the Bears give up per contest.

When Green Bay piles up over 331.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Packers have five giveaways this season, while the Bears have seven takeaways.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Bears have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Chicago's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This year the Bears rack up 7.6 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers surrender (24.4).

The Bears collect 82.6 fewer yards per game (240) than the Packers give up per contest (322.6).

The Bears have four giveaways this season, while the Packers have eight takeaways.

Home and road insights

The average total in Bears home games this season is 43.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Green Bay is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

This season, in three road games, Green Bay has hit the over once.

Packers away games this season average 50.0 total points, 5.5 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

