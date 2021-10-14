Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-4) are an underdog by 9.5 points as they try to stop a four-game skid in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The point total for the game is set at 43.

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in four of five games this season.

In 60% of Houston's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 43.

The two teams combine to average 39.4 points per game, 3.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.8 points per game, 10.8 more than this contest's over/under.

Colts games this season feature an average total of 46.4 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.5 points, 1.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Colts stats and trends

In Indianapolis' five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

This year, the Colts put up 6.6 fewer points per game (21.6) than the Texans give up (28.2).

The Colts average 28.4 fewer yards per game (363.4), than the Texans allow per matchup (391.8).

The Colts have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Texans have forced (8).

Texans stats and trends

Houston is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Texans have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Houston's games this season have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Texans average 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Colts give up (25.6).

The Texans average 86.6 fewer yards per game (282.6) than the Colts give up (369.2).

The Texans have eight giveaways this season, while the Colts have nine takeaways.

Home and road insights

This season, Colts home games average 48.5 points, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under (43).

The average point total in Texans away games this season is 47.5 points, 4.5 more than this outing's over/under (43).

