Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, shakes hands with Penn State head coach James Franklin after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa beat Penn State, 23-20. 211009 Penn St Iowa Fb 041 Jpg

A pair of the nation's toughest defenses square off when the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) bring college football's fourth-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 8 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Hawkeyes are double-digit, 11.5-point favorites. The point total is 43 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa vs. Purdue

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -11.5 43

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in three of six games this season.

Purdue's games have gone over 43 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.1, is 12.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 14.6 points above the 28.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Hawkeyes games this season feature an average total of 46.5 points, a number 3.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 56.1 points, 13.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has played six games, with five wins against the spread.

The Hawkeyes have been favored by 11.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Iowa's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Hawkeyes put up 16.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Boilermakers allow (15.4).

When Iowa scores more than 15.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes collect only 17.9 more yards per game (317.5), than the Boilermakers allow per contest (299.6).

In games that Iowa picks up more than 299.6 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (2).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa at SISportsbook.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

Purdue's games this year have not hit the over yet in five opportunities.

The Boilermakers average 23.6 points per game, 10.6 more than the Hawkeyes give up (13).

Purdue is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 13 points.

The Boilermakers average 140.8 more yards per game (414.8) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (274).

When Purdue piles up over 274 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Boilermakers have seven giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 19 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats