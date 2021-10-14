Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) throws the ball as Iowa State hosts Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Isu21 Jpg

The Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's ninth-ranked rush defense, square off against the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) and their seventh-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Cyclones are 6.5-point favorites. The contest has a 50.5-point over/under.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Kansas State

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -6.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 50.5 points in three of four games this season.

Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in four of five games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.6, is 12.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 38.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cyclones and their opponents score an average of 50.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 51.9 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Iowa State has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Cyclones have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year, the Cyclones score 10.8 more points per game (33.8) than the Wildcats give up (23).

Iowa State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23 points.

The Cyclones average 99.4 more yards per game (442) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (342.6).

In games that Iowa State churns out over 342.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cyclones have six giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have seven takeaways .

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Kansas State's games this season have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

This year the Wildcats put up 13.2 more points per game (28.8) than the Cyclones allow (15.6).

When Kansas State records more than 15.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Wildcats average 128.0 more yards per game (360.4) than the Cyclones give up per outing (232.4).

In games that Kansas State churns out over 232.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats