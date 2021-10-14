Publish date:
Iowa State vs. Kansas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's ninth-ranked rush defense, square off against the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) and their seventh-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Cyclones are 6.5-point favorites. The contest has a 50.5-point over/under.
Odds for Iowa State vs. Kansas State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Iowa State
-6.5
50.5
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 50.5 points in three of four games this season.
- Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in four of five games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.6, is 12.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 38.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Cyclones and their opponents score an average of 50.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 51.9 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Iowa State has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cyclones have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Cyclones score 10.8 more points per game (33.8) than the Wildcats give up (23).
- Iowa State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23 points.
- The Cyclones average 99.4 more yards per game (442) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (342.6).
- In games that Iowa State churns out over 342.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Cyclones have six giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have seven takeaways .
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Kansas State's games this season have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- This year the Wildcats put up 13.2 more points per game (28.8) than the Cyclones allow (15.6).
- When Kansas State records more than 15.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Wildcats average 128.0 more yards per game (360.4) than the Cyclones give up per outing (232.4).
- In games that Kansas State churns out over 232.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Season Stats
|Iowa State
|Stats
|Kansas State
33.8
Avg. Points Scored
28.8
15.6
Avg. Points Allowed
23
442
Avg. Total Yards
360.4
232.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
342.6
6
Giveaways
8
6
Takeaways
7