Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jalen Hurts for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 291.5 -114 1.5 -157 43.5 -118

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts has passed for 1,365 yards (273.0 per game) while completing 64.8% of his passes (118-for-182), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 43 times for 256 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 51.2 yards per game.

The Eagles, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while running the ball 38.2% of the time.

Hurts accounts for 59.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 182 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

This week Hurts will face the NFL's worst pass defense (328.2 yards allowed per game).

The Buccaneers have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (2.6 per game). They are 30th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Panthers, Hurts went 22-for-37 (59.5 percent) for 198 yards and one interception.

He tacked on nine carries for 30 yards while scoring two rushing touchdowns.

In his last three games, Hurts has thrown for 911 yards (303.7 per game) while completing 63.7% of his passes (79-of-124), with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 112 rushing yards on 26 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 37.3 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 39 21.3% 25 314 1 2 7.4% Quez Watkins 17 9.3% 13 267 0 2 7.4% Dallas Goedert 19 10.4% 15 216 2 5 18.5%

