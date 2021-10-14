Publish date:
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay
Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jalen Hurts for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
291.5
-114
1.5
-157
43.5
-118
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts has passed for 1,365 yards (273.0 per game) while completing 64.8% of his passes (118-for-182), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 43 times for 256 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 51.2 yards per game.
- The Eagles, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while running the ball 38.2% of the time.
- Hurts accounts for 59.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 182 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- This week Hurts will face the NFL's worst pass defense (328.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Buccaneers have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (2.6 per game). They are 30th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Panthers, Hurts went 22-for-37 (59.5 percent) for 198 yards and one interception.
- He tacked on nine carries for 30 yards while scoring two rushing touchdowns.
- In his last three games, Hurts has thrown for 911 yards (303.7 per game) while completing 63.7% of his passes (79-of-124), with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He also has 112 rushing yards on 26 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 37.3 yards per game.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
39
21.3%
25
314
1
2
7.4%
Quez Watkins
17
9.3%
13
267
0
2
7.4%
Dallas Goedert
19
10.4%
15
216
2
5
18.5%
