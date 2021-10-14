Publish date:
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Washington Football Team (2-3) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they play the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 as 6.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 55.5 in this game.
Odds for Chiefs vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.
- In 60% of Washington's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 55.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 0.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 63.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.1 more than the 55.5 total in this contest.
- The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 54.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 55.5 total in this game is 10.8 points above the 44.7 average total in Football Team games this season.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Kansas City has one win against the spread in five games this year.
- The Chiefs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- The Chiefs rack up 30.8 points per game, comparable to the 31 per contest the Football Team give up.
- Kansas City is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31 points.
- The Chiefs collect only 10.4 more yards per game (418.2), than the Football Team allow per contest (407.8).
- In games that Kansas City amasses more than 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over 11 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (4).
Washington stats and trends
- Washington has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The Football Team have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
- Washington has gone over the point total in 80% of its opportunities this season (four times in five games with a set point total).
- This year the Football Team average eight fewer points per game (24.6) than the Chiefs give up (32.6).
- The Football Team average 348.2 yards per game, 89.2 fewer yards than the 437.4 the Chiefs allow.
- This season the Football Team have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Chiefs' takeaways (4).
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Washington is winless against the spread, and 1-2 overall.
- In three home games this year, Washington has hit the over twice.
- The average total in Football Team home games this season is 43.5 points, 12.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (55.5).
- The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 6.5-point favorites or more.
- This season, Chiefs away games average 53.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (55.5).
