The Washington Football Team (2-3) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they play the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 as 6.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 55.5 in this game.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.

In 60% of Washington's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 55.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 0.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 63.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.1 more than the 55.5 total in this contest.

The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 54.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 55.5 total in this game is 10.8 points above the 44.7 average total in Football Team games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has one win against the spread in five games this year.

The Chiefs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in two chances).

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

The Chiefs rack up 30.8 points per game, comparable to the 31 per contest the Football Team give up.

Kansas City is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31 points.

The Chiefs collect only 10.4 more yards per game (418.2), than the Football Team allow per contest (407.8).

In games that Kansas City amasses more than 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 11 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (4).

Washington stats and trends

Washington has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Football Team have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Washington has gone over the point total in 80% of its opportunities this season (four times in five games with a set point total).

This year the Football Team average eight fewer points per game (24.6) than the Chiefs give up (32.6).

The Football Team average 348.2 yards per game, 89.2 fewer yards than the 437.4 the Chiefs allow.

This season the Football Team have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Chiefs' takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Washington is winless against the spread, and 1-2 overall.

In three home games this year, Washington has hit the over twice.

The average total in Football Team home games this season is 43.5 points, 12.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (55.5).

The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 6.5-point favorites or more.

This season, Chiefs away games average 53.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (55.5).

