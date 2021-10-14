Publish date:
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
Leonard Fournette will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) play the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
59.5
-117
27.5
-112
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fournette has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 251 yards (50.2 per game), with one touchdown.
- And he has tacked on 19 catches for 167 yards (33.4 per game).
- He has handled 56, or 54.4%, of his team's 103 rushing attempts this season.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 69.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 31.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Against the Eagles, Fournette's zero rushing yards in his single career matchup are 59.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Fournette did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Eagles.
- The Eagles have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 142.0 yards per game.
- This season the Eagles are ranked 10th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (four).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Fournette carried the ball 12 times for 67 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- He also caught four passes for 43 yards.
- Fournette has 167 yards on 36 carries (55.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.
- Fournette has also caught 10 passes for 116 yards (38.7 ypg).
Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Leonard Fournette
56
54.4%
251
1
11
50.0%
4.5
Ronald Jones II
26
25.2%
98
1
5
22.7%
3.8
Tom Brady
9
8.7%
36
1
2
9.1%
4.0
Giovani Bernard
4
3.9%
21
0
0
0.0%
5.3
