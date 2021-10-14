October 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia

Author:
Feb 4, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) with running back Leonard Fournette (28) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) with running back Leonard Fournette (28) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Leonard Fournette will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) play the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

59.5

-117

27.5

-112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds

Season Stats

  • Fournette has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 251 yards (50.2 per game), with one touchdown.
  • And he has tacked on 19 catches for 167 yards (33.4 per game).
  • He has handled 56, or 54.4%, of his team's 103 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 69.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 31.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fournette's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Against the Eagles, Fournette's zero rushing yards in his single career matchup are 59.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Fournette did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Eagles.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 142.0 yards per game.
  • This season the Eagles are ranked 10th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (four).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Fournette carried the ball 12 times for 67 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • He also caught four passes for 43 yards.
  • Fournette has 167 yards on 36 carries (55.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.
  • Fournette has also caught 10 passes for 116 yards (38.7 ypg).

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Leonard Fournette

56

54.4%

251

1

11

50.0%

4.5

Ronald Jones II

26

25.2%

98

1

5

22.7%

3.8

Tom Brady

9

8.7%

36

1

2

9.1%

4.0

Giovani Bernard

4

3.9%

21

0

0

0.0%

5.3

Powered By Data Skrive