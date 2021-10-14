Feb 4, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) with running back Leonard Fournette (28) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Leonard Fournette will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) play the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 59.5 -117 27.5 -112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fournette has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 251 yards (50.2 per game), with one touchdown.

And he has tacked on 19 catches for 167 yards (33.4 per game).

He has handled 56, or 54.4%, of his team's 103 rushing attempts this season.

The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 69.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 31.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Fournette's zero rushing yards in his single career matchup are 59.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Fournette did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Eagles.

The Eagles have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 142.0 yards per game.

This season the Eagles are ranked 10th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (four).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Fournette carried the ball 12 times for 67 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

He also caught four passes for 43 yards.

Fournette has 167 yards on 36 carries (55.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.

Fournette has also caught 10 passes for 116 yards (38.7 ypg).

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Leonard Fournette 56 54.4% 251 1 11 50.0% 4.5 Ronald Jones II 26 25.2% 98 1 5 22.7% 3.8 Tom Brady 9 8.7% 36 1 2 9.1% 4.0 Giovani Bernard 4 3.9% 21 0 0 0.0% 5.3

