The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) are big 32.5-point underdogs on Saturday, October 16, 2021 against the Liberty Flames (5-1). The point total for the contest is set at 56.5.

Odds for Liberty vs. UL Monroe

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -32.5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Liberty has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points only once this year.

UL Monroe and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 5.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 50.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Flames games this season is 55.3, 1.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56.5 .

The 56.5 over/under in this game is 3.8 points higher than the 52.7 average total in Warhawks games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Liberty is 4-1-0 this season.

Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Flames rack up just 1.1 fewer points per game (35.3) than the Warhawks allow (36.4).

When Liberty puts up more than 36.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Flames collect 24.5 fewer yards per game (444.7), than the Warhawks give up per outing (469.2).

Liberty is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 469.2 yards.

The Flames have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Warhawks have forced (8).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Warhawks have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 32.5 points or more.

UL Monroe's games this season have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Warhawks score 15.6 points per game, comparable to the 14.3 the Flames give up.

UL Monroe is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 14.3 points.

The Warhawks collect 28.4 fewer yards per game (237.8) than the Flames allow (266.2).

UL Monroe is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 266.2 yards.

This year the Warhawks have four turnovers, one fewer than the Flames have takeaways (5).

Season Stats