The Los Angeles Rams (4-1) are double-digit favorites (-10) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the New York Giants (1-4). The contest has a point total set at 48.

Odds for Rams vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in four of five games this season.

In 60% of New York's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 48.

The two teams combine to average 48.8 points per game, 0.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, three more than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2020, 3.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 48 over/under in this game is 3.0 points above the 45.0 average total in Giants games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).

The Rams score just 0.4 more points per game (28.2) than the Giants surrender (27.8).

Los Angeles is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.8 points.

The Rams collect just 0.4 fewer yards per game (408.2) than the Giants give up per outing (408.6).

The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Giants have six takeaways.

Giants stats and trends

New York has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Giants score just 2.6 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Rams allow (23.2).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 23.2 points.

The Giants average just 7.6 fewer yards per game (380.6) than the Rams allow per outing (388.2).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 388.2 yards.

The Giants have five giveaways this season, while the Rams have six takeaways.

Home and road insights

The average total in Giants home games this season is 44.3 points, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).

This season, Rams away games average 50.8 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (48).

