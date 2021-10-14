October 14, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (4-1) are double-digit favorites (-10) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the New York Giants (1-4). The contest has a point total set at 48.

Odds for Rams vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in four of five games this season.
  • In 60% of New York's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 48.
  • The two teams combine to average 48.8 points per game, 0.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, three more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2020, 3.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 48 over/under in this game is 3.0 points above the 45.0 average total in Giants games this season.
  • Los Angeles has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).
  • The Rams score just 0.4 more points per game (28.2) than the Giants surrender (27.8).
  • Los Angeles is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.8 points.
  • The Rams collect just 0.4 fewer yards per game (408.2) than the Giants give up per outing (408.6).
  • The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Giants have six takeaways.
  • New York has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
  • New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
  • The Giants score just 2.6 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Rams allow (23.2).
  • New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 23.2 points.
  • The Giants average just 7.6 fewer yards per game (380.6) than the Rams allow per outing (388.2).
  • New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 388.2 yards.
  • The Giants have five giveaways this season, while the Rams have six takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • The average total in Giants home games this season is 44.3 points, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).
  • This season, Rams away games average 50.8 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (48).

