The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) visit the UTEP Miners (5-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between C-USA foes at the Sun Bowl Stadium. UTEP is a 6.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 56.5.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana Tech -6.5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in four of five games (80%) this season.

UTEP and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.2, is 2.7 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 1.1 points above the 55.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 62 points per game in 2021, 5.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.3 PPG average total in Miners games this season is 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

In Louisiana Tech's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Louisiana Tech has gone over the point total in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times over five games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs average 11.4 more points per game (33.4) than the Miners surrender (22).

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 22 points.

The Bulldogs average 413.2 yards per game, 111.9 more yards than the 301.3 the Miners give up per outing.

When Louisiana Tech churns out more than 301.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Bulldogs have seven giveaways this season, while the Miners have 10 takeaways .

UTEP Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTEP is 4-1-0 this season.

The Miners have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

UTEP's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Miners score 7.6 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Bulldogs allow (33.4).

The Miners collect 83.4 fewer yards per game (388.2) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (471.6).

The Miners have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (8).

Season Stats