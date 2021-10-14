Oct 9, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells (8) throws a touchdown pass to Marshall Thundering Herd wide receiver Willie Johnson (1) late in the fourth quarter to tie the game with Old Dominion Monarchs at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-3, 0-0 C-USA) visit the North Texas Mean Green (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Friday, October 15, 2021 in matchup between C-USA rivals at Apogee Stadium. North Texas is an 11-point underdog. The over/under is set at 66.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Marshall vs. North Texas

Favorite Spread Total Marshall -11 66.5

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have scored at least 66.5 points or more only once this season.

North Texas' games have gone over 66.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Friday's total is 8.9 points higher than the combined 57.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 55 points per game, 11.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 57.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 66.9 points, 0.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

This season, the Thundering Herd are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 11 points or more (in three chances).

Marshall's games this year have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Thundering Herd rack up just 2.6 more points per game (34.8) than the Mean Green surrender (32.2).

Marshall is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 32.2 points.

The Thundering Herd rack up 515.2 yards per game, 91.0 more yards than the 424.2 the Mean Green give up per contest.

When Marshall totals over 424.2 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Mean Green's takeaways (9).

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Mean Green have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 11 points or more (in three chances).

North Texas' games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Mean Green rack up 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 the Thundering Herd give up.

When North Texas scores more than 22.8 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Mean Green rack up 415.8 yards per game, 27.1 more yards than the 388.7 the Thundering Herd give up.

When North Texas picks up over 388.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Mean Green have nine giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats