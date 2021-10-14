Publish date:
Memphis vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Memphis Tigers (3-3, 0-0 AAC) are 10.5-point favorites when they host the Navy Midshipmen (1-4, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. This game has an over/under of 56 points.
Odds for Memphis vs. Navy
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Memphis
-10.5
56
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in all five games this season.
- Navy's games have gone over 56 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 2.4 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 8.9 points lower than the 64.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 62.8 points per game in 2021, 6.8 more than Thursday's total.
- The 48.2 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 7.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- So far this year Memphis has one win against the spread.
- The Tigers have been favored by 10.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Memphis' games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Tigers put up 3.8 more points per game (36.0) than the Midshipmen give up (32.2).
- Memphis is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 32.2 points.
- The Tigers collect 136.9 more yards per game (497.5) than the Midshipmen allow per matchup (360.6).
- When Memphis totals over 360.6 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (7).
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Midshipmen have an against-the-spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
- Navy has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times in five games with a set point total).
- This season the Midshipmen score 15.1 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Tigers surrender (32.7).
- The Midshipmen average 282.6 yards per game, 174.4 fewer yards than the 457.0 the Tigers allow.
- This season the Midshipmen have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|Navy
36.0
Avg. Points Scored
17.6
32.7
Avg. Points Allowed
32.2
497.5
Avg. Total Yards
282.6
457.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
360.6
10
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
7