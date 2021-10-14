Oct 2, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Temple Owls linebacker William Kwenkeu (4) sacks Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan (14) in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (3-3, 0-0 AAC) are 10.5-point favorites when they host the Navy Midshipmen (1-4, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. This game has an over/under of 56 points.

Odds for Memphis vs. Navy

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -10.5 56

Over/Under Insights

Memphis has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in all five games this season.

Navy's games have gone over 56 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 2.4 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.9 points lower than the 64.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 62.8 points per game in 2021, 6.8 more than Thursday's total.

The 48.2 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 7.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

So far this year Memphis has one win against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 10.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Memphis' games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Tigers put up 3.8 more points per game (36.0) than the Midshipmen give up (32.2).

Memphis is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 32.2 points.

The Tigers collect 136.9 more yards per game (497.5) than the Midshipmen allow per matchup (360.6).

When Memphis totals over 360.6 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (7).

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Midshipmen have an against-the-spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Navy has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times in five games with a set point total).

This season the Midshipmen score 15.1 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Tigers surrender (32.7).

The Midshipmen average 282.6 yards per game, 174.4 fewer yards than the 457.0 the Tigers allow.

This season the Midshipmen have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).

Season Stats