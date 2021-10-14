Oct 7, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Workers erect signage featuring the image of Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-4) hit the field as 3-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both teams are on losing streaks, with Miami on a four-game slide and Jacksonville losers of five in a row. The point total for the contest is set at 47.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Miami has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points only twice this year.

In 60% of Jacksonville's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 47.

Sunday's over/under is 12.6 points higher than the combined 34.4 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 14.2 points fewer than the 61.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Dolphins games this season is 45.2, 1.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 47.

In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 0.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Dolphins stats and trends

So far this year Miami has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Dolphins are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Dolphins score 15.8 points per game, 14.6 fewer than the Jaguars give up per outing (30.4).

The Dolphins collect 146.6 fewer yards per game (261.8) than the Jaguars allow per contest (408.4).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).

Jaguars stats and trends

Thus far this year Jacksonville has one win against the spread.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in four chances).

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Jaguars rack up 18.6 points per game, 12.2 fewer than the Dolphins allow (30.8).

The Jaguars collect 348 yards per game, 74.2 fewer yards than the 422.2 the Dolphins allow.

This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Dolphins' takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville is winless against the spread, and 0-3 overall, at home this season.

This season, in three home games, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

Jaguars home games this season average 48.3 total points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, on the road.

In three road games this season, Miami has gone over the total twice.

This season, Dolphins away games average 45.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

