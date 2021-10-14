Publish date:
Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Miami Dolphins (1-4) hit the field as 3-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both teams are on losing streaks, with Miami on a four-game slide and Jacksonville losers of five in a row. The point total for the contest is set at 47.
Odds for Dolphins vs. Jaguars
Over/under insights
- Miami has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points only twice this year.
- In 60% of Jacksonville's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 47.
- Sunday's over/under is 12.6 points higher than the combined 34.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 14.2 points fewer than the 61.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The average total in Dolphins games this season is 45.2, 1.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 47.
- In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 0.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Dolphins stats and trends
- So far this year Miami has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Dolphins are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Miami's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- The Dolphins score 15.8 points per game, 14.6 fewer than the Jaguars give up per outing (30.4).
- The Dolphins collect 146.6 fewer yards per game (261.8) than the Jaguars allow per contest (408.4).
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).
Jaguars stats and trends
- Thus far this year Jacksonville has one win against the spread.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in four chances).
- Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Jaguars rack up 18.6 points per game, 12.2 fewer than the Dolphins allow (30.8).
- The Jaguars collect 348 yards per game, 74.2 fewer yards than the 422.2 the Dolphins allow.
- This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Dolphins' takeaways (6).
Home and road insights
- Jacksonville is winless against the spread, and 0-3 overall, at home this season.
- This season, in three home games, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
- Jaguars home games this season average 48.3 total points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47).
- Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, on the road.
- In three road games this season, Miami has gone over the total twice.
- This season, Dolphins away games average 45.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).
