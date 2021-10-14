October 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Oct 7, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Workers erect signage featuring the image of Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 7, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Workers erect signage featuring the image of Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-4) hit the field as 3-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both teams are on losing streaks, with Miami on a four-game slide and Jacksonville losers of five in a row. The point total for the contest is set at 47.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Miami has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points only twice this year.
  • In 60% of Jacksonville's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 47.
  • Sunday's over/under is 12.6 points higher than the combined 34.4 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 14.2 points fewer than the 61.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The average total in Dolphins games this season is 45.2, 1.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 47.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 0.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • So far this year Miami has two wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Dolphins are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Miami's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
  • The Dolphins score 15.8 points per game, 14.6 fewer than the Jaguars give up per outing (30.4).
  • The Dolphins collect 146.6 fewer yards per game (261.8) than the Jaguars allow per contest (408.4).
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Miami's matchup with the Jaguars.
  • Thus far this year Jacksonville has one win against the spread.
  • The Jaguars have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in four chances).
  • Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).
  • The Jaguars rack up 18.6 points per game, 12.2 fewer than the Dolphins allow (30.8).
  • The Jaguars collect 348 yards per game, 74.2 fewer yards than the 422.2 the Dolphins allow.
  • This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Dolphins' takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

  • Jacksonville is winless against the spread, and 0-3 overall, at home this season.
  • This season, in three home games, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
  • Jaguars home games this season average 48.3 total points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47).
  • Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, on the road.
  • In three road games this season, Miami has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Dolphins away games average 45.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

Powered by Data Skrive.