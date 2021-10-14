Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and Miami (OH) Redhawks head coach Chuck Martin chat at midfield prior to the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-4, 0-0 MAC) are 19.5-point favorites when they host the Akron Zips (2-4, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The over/under is set at 50.5.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Akron

Favorite Spread Total Miami (OH) -19.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) and its opponents have scored at least 50.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.

In 83.3% of Akron's games this season (5/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 50.5.

Saturday's total is 7.2 points higher than the combined 43.3 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 62 points per game, 11.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The RedHawks and their opponents have scored an average of 54.2 points per game in 2021, 3.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 3.7 points below the 54.2 points per game average total in Zips games this season.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the RedHawks are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 19.5 points or more.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The RedHawks score 16.7 fewer points per game (22) than the Zips give up (38.7).

The RedHawks average 58.7 fewer yards per game (378.8), than the Zips allow per outing (437.5).

Miami (OH) is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 437.5 yards.

The RedHawks have six giveaways this season, while the Zips have eight takeaways .

Akron Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Akron has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Zips are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 19.5 points or more.

Akron's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Zips score just two fewer points per game (21.3) than the RedHawks allow (23.3).

Akron is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 23.3 points.

The Zips rack up just 7.9 fewer yards per game (344.8) than the RedHawks allow per matchup (352.7).

In games that Akron picks up over 352.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Zips have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the RedHawks have forced (4).

Season Stats