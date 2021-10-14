Publish date:
Miami (OH) vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-4, 0-0 MAC) are 19.5-point favorites when they host the Akron Zips (2-4, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The over/under is set at 50.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Akron
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami (OH)
-19.5
50.5
Over/Under Insights
- Miami (OH) and its opponents have scored at least 50.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.
- In 83.3% of Akron's games this season (5/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 50.5.
- Saturday's total is 7.2 points higher than the combined 43.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 62 points per game, 11.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The RedHawks and their opponents have scored an average of 54.2 points per game in 2021, 3.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 3.7 points below the 54.2 points per game average total in Zips games this season.
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- Miami (OH) has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
- This season, the RedHawks are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 19.5 points or more.
- Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The RedHawks score 16.7 fewer points per game (22) than the Zips give up (38.7).
- The RedHawks average 58.7 fewer yards per game (378.8), than the Zips allow per outing (437.5).
- Miami (OH) is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 437.5 yards.
- The RedHawks have six giveaways this season, while the Zips have eight takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami (OH) at SISportsbook.
Akron Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Akron has two wins against the spread.
- This year, the Zips are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 19.5 points or more.
- Akron's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Zips score just two fewer points per game (21.3) than the RedHawks allow (23.3).
- Akron is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 23.3 points.
- The Zips rack up just 7.9 fewer yards per game (344.8) than the RedHawks allow per matchup (352.7).
- In games that Akron picks up over 352.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Zips have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the RedHawks have forced (4).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Miami (OH)
|Stats
|Akron
22
Avg. Points Scored
21.3
23.3
Avg. Points Allowed
38.7
378.8
Avg. Total Yards
344.8
352.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
437.5
6
Giveaways
8
4
Takeaways
8