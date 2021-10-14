Oct 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker talks with an official during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) the edge when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Memorial Stadium. Michigan State is favored by 4.5 points. The contest's over/under is 48.5.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Indiana

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -4.5 48.5

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.

So far this season, 60% of Indiana's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 48.5.

The two teams combine to score 60.5 points per game, 12 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.5 points per game, one fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Spartans and their opponents have scored an average of 54.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 48.5-point total for this game is 4.7 points below the 53.2 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

The Spartans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).

Michigan State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Spartans rack up 8.5 more points per game (36.7) than the Hoosiers give up (28.2).

Michigan State is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 28.2 points.

The Spartans collect 487.3 yards per game, 135.7 more yards than the 351.6 the Hoosiers allow per contest.

Michigan State is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out over 351.6 yards.

The Spartans have five giveaways this season, while the Hoosiers have six takeaways .

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has one win against the spread in five games this year.

The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Indiana has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

This season the Hoosiers average 4.5 more points per game (23.8) than the Spartans surrender (19.3).

Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.3 points.

The Hoosiers rack up 76.6 fewer yards per game (343.6) than the Spartans give up per contest (420.2).

This season the Hoosiers have turned the ball over nine times, while the Spartans have forced 9 turnovers.

Season Stats