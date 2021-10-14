Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) the edge when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Memorial Stadium. Michigan State is favored by 4.5 points. The contest's over/under is 48.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Michigan State vs. Indiana
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan State
-4.5
48.5
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.
- So far this season, 60% of Indiana's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 48.5.
- The two teams combine to score 60.5 points per game, 12 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 47.5 points per game, one fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Spartans and their opponents have scored an average of 54.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 48.5-point total for this game is 4.7 points below the 53.2 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Spartans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Michigan State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Spartans rack up 8.5 more points per game (36.7) than the Hoosiers give up (28.2).
- Michigan State is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 28.2 points.
- The Spartans collect 487.3 yards per game, 135.7 more yards than the 351.6 the Hoosiers allow per contest.
- Michigan State is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out over 351.6 yards.
- The Spartans have five giveaways this season, while the Hoosiers have six takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan State at SISportsbook.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has one win against the spread in five games this year.
- The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Indiana has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).
- This season the Hoosiers average 4.5 more points per game (23.8) than the Spartans surrender (19.3).
- Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.3 points.
- The Hoosiers rack up 76.6 fewer yards per game (343.6) than the Spartans give up per contest (420.2).
- This season the Hoosiers have turned the ball over nine times, while the Spartans have forced 9 turnovers.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Indiana
36.7
Avg. Points Scored
23.8
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
28.2
487.3
Avg. Total Yards
343.6
420.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
351.6
5
Giveaways
9
9
Takeaways
6