Before Mike Evans hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 66.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans has hauled in 29 catches for 393 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 45 times, and averages 78.6 receiving yards per game.

Evans has been the target of 19.7% (45 total) of his team's 229 passing attempts this season.

Evans has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 15.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 69.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 31.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Evans had 83 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Eagles, 16.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (66.5).

Evans caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Eagles.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The 207.0 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

The Eagles have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Evans was targeted eight times, picking up 113 yards on six receptions (averaging 18.8 yards per catch) while scoring two touchdowns.

Evans has 294 receiving yards on 21 catches (30 targets) with two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 98.0 yards per game.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 45 19.7% 29 393 4 6 15.0% Chris Godwin 41 17.9% 29 366 2 9 22.5% Antonio Brown 29 12.7% 20 325 3 2 5.0% Rob Gronkowski 21 9.2% 16 184 4 5 12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive