Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia
Before Mike Evans hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
66.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Buccaneers vs. Eagles Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans has hauled in 29 catches for 393 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 45 times, and averages 78.6 receiving yards per game.
- Evans has been the target of 19.7% (45 total) of his team's 229 passing attempts this season.
- Evans has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 15.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 69.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 31.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Evans had 83 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Eagles, 16.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (66.5).
- Evans caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Eagles.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The 207.0 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Eagles have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Evans was targeted eight times, picking up 113 yards on six receptions (averaging 18.8 yards per catch) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Evans has 294 receiving yards on 21 catches (30 targets) with two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 98.0 yards per game.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
45
19.7%
29
393
4
6
15.0%
Chris Godwin
41
17.9%
29
366
2
9
22.5%
Antonio Brown
29
12.7%
20
325
3
2
5.0%
Rob Gronkowski
21
9.2%
16
184
4
5
12.5%
