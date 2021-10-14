October 14, 2021
Publish date:

Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay

Author:
Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Miles Sanders before he takes to the field for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) take the field in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

34.5

-110

25.5

-110

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has totaled 214 rushing yards on 48 carries (42.8 yards per game) this season.
  • He has tacked on 16 catches for 111 yards (22.2 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 113 times this season, and he's taken 48 of those attempts (42.5%).
  • The Eagles have thrown the football in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Buccaneers are first in the league, allowing 45.8 yards per game.
  • This year the Buccaneers have conceded one rushing TD. They are ranked first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Panthers, Sanders rushed for 45 yards on 11 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three outings, Sanders has rushed for 85 yards (28.3 per game) on 20 carries.
  • He also has 68 receiving yards (22.7 per game) on 11 catches.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Miles Sanders

48

42.5%

214

0

5

29.4%

4.5

Jalen Hurts

43

38.1%

256

3

10

58.8%

6.0

Kenneth Gainwell

21

18.6%

100

2

2

11.8%

4.8

Jalen Reagor

1

0.9%

12

0

0

0.0%

12.0

Powered By Data Skrive