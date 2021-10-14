Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Miles Sanders before he takes to the field for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) take the field in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 34.5 -110 25.5 -110

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has totaled 214 rushing yards on 48 carries (42.8 yards per game) this season.

He has tacked on 16 catches for 111 yards (22.2 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 113 times this season, and he's taken 48 of those attempts (42.5%).

The Eagles have thrown the football in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In terms of defending against the run, the Buccaneers are first in the league, allowing 45.8 yards per game.

This year the Buccaneers have conceded one rushing TD. They are ranked first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Panthers, Sanders rushed for 45 yards on 11 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).

Over his last three outings, Sanders has rushed for 85 yards (28.3 per game) on 20 carries.

He also has 68 receiving yards (22.7 per game) on 11 catches.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 48 42.5% 214 0 5 29.4% 4.5 Jalen Hurts 43 38.1% 256 3 10 58.8% 6.0 Kenneth Gainwell 21 18.6% 100 2 2 11.8% 4.8 Jalen Reagor 1 0.9% 12 0 0 0.0% 12.0

Powered By Data Skrive