Publish date:
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay
There will be player prop betting options available for Miles Sanders before he takes to the field for NFL action on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) take the field in Week 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
34.5
-110
25.5
-110
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has totaled 214 rushing yards on 48 carries (42.8 yards per game) this season.
- He has tacked on 16 catches for 111 yards (22.2 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 113 times this season, and he's taken 48 of those attempts (42.5%).
- The Eagles have thrown the football in 61.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In terms of defending against the run, the Buccaneers are first in the league, allowing 45.8 yards per game.
- This year the Buccaneers have conceded one rushing TD. They are ranked first in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Panthers, Sanders rushed for 45 yards on 11 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).
- Over his last three outings, Sanders has rushed for 85 yards (28.3 per game) on 20 carries.
- He also has 68 receiving yards (22.7 per game) on 11 catches.
Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Miles Sanders
48
42.5%
214
0
5
29.4%
4.5
Jalen Hurts
43
38.1%
256
3
10
58.8%
6.0
Kenneth Gainwell
21
18.6%
100
2
2
11.8%
4.8
Jalen Reagor
1
0.9%
12
0
0
0.0%
12.0
